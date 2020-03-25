Fighting off the flu

Until the danger of contracting the coronavirus passes, I think the best way to make sure you don’t get it is to become as healthy as you can, so that you don’t get it in the first place.

I can’t remember when I last had the regular flu, which is a good thing because I’m a 75-year-old guy with some serious underlying medical conditions.

I may still catch the coronavirus, but for years I’ve been taking good care of myself and doing things to improve my chances of fighting the flu.

To build up my immune system, each day I take Emergen.C and Counter Attack, supplements that give me heavy doses of Vitamin C and other antioxidants and B Vitamins.

To keep my body strong, I exercise regularly. I work out in the gym three or four days a week. I walk the dog around the block for half an hour. I play golf – when the courses are open.

My resting heart rate is 41, which is an athlete’s number, and I’m proud to report I have the bone density of a 30-year-old.

Being in decent physical condition matters. It definitely saved my life five years ago, when I had two strokes, quadruple bypass surgery and a pacemaker installed in my chest.