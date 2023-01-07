Finding Rocky

This is the second time I’m writing this column. It was supposed to be a lot different.

I had just about finished a version of this week’s column all about my 8-year-old dog, Rocky, who we adopted in 2017. He’s been a loyal family companion ever since and I realized I had never shared much about him.

And then Thursday morning happened.

Rocky was not his bubbly, fun-loving self. He was shaky, he had a bad cough and didn’t respond to anything. Even the promise of playing ball or a treat couldn’t get him to budge from his bed.

My gut told me something was off, so we took him to Columbus Small Animal Hospital. In essence, we discovered Rocky’s stomach was distorted. He required immediate surgery as he might not make it overnight if we didn’t proceed.

I am extremely happy and relieved to share Rocky came out OK, and at the timing of this writing, we are scheduled to bring him home this weekend.

First, I want to praise Columbus Small Animal Hospital. The team there wasted no time getting Rocky in, doing X-rays, evaluating and making a recommendation. They gave us all the details and then proceeded with the surgery on Thursday night, then let us know Rocky was OK. They took care of our beloved family member.

Second, the original intention with this column, is to encourage everyone to look at adopting older animals at shelters when considering adding a pet to your family.

I see a lot of posts on social media about people selling puppies and kittens. I love puppies and kittens, but I never have or will buy a family pet. Unique circumstances last year resulted in us adopting a puppy from Paws and Claws last year, but we weren’t looking for a puppy.

There are millions of grown animals in shelters across the world who just need someone to take a chance and love them. That, in fact, was Rocky.

This week’s ordeal reminded me of how Rocky came into our lives. In late 2016, my wife and I began talking about adopting another dog to be a companion to our dog Bella, as we had lost her biological brother a few years prior.

We had gone to the local animal shelter in the Colorado town we were living in at the time and did a trial visit with a dog, but he was not a good fit for our family and did not get along with our Bella.

I had kind of given up on the search and expressed this to our veterinarian at the time. It was then they told me about a pointer/lab adult male who had been dropped off and abandoned by his owners. He was approximately 3-4 years old and his name was Rocky.

They shared how Rocky had become so depressed he ate his harness and they had done surgery to save him.

We met with Rocky. He got along great with our older dog, Bella, and my kids. A few days later, I brought him to his new forever home.

From the beginning, he was family. He was sweet with everyone, especially our young kids. He followed Bella’s lead, and could chase after his ball for hours and hours.

Years later, Rocky is the older dog in the house now but still extremely sweet and loyal. When I’m writing, he is usually laying right by my feet. He will hang out when I stay up late, he will console all of us if we are hurt or sad, and he’s very patient with the younger dog we adopted in 2022 and is showing her best practices in the Lindberg home.

I had never thought about adopting a grown dog before Rocky, but it seems like it was destiny. Rocky is family, and I’m forever thankful he came into our lives. I’m not sure why he was named Rocky, but I like to say he’s named after the greatest fictional boxer, “Rocky Balboa.” Our Rocky is certainly a fighter!

When you’re ready to adopt a new furry, please visit the shelter. You may be surprised who could be waiting for you. Chances are it will be a best friend.