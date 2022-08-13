Following her faith: Miksch spent nearly two decades leading local P.R.E. program

It doesn’t matter how long ago Columbus resident Mary Miksch met someone or how much or little she talked to a person, she doesn’t forget anyone.

“I think Mary’s greatest asset is once she knows your name, she’ll never forget you. Twenty years later, she’ll see kids in the school and can call them by their first name,” The Rev. Joe Miksch ("Father Joe") told me earlier this week. “That’s very powerful.”

For the last 19 years, Mary Miksch has served as the director of religious education for St. Isidore’s Catholic Church — or Parish Religious Education (P.R.E.) — a program designed for students who attend public schools.

“Kids are like my joy on Wednesday nights,” Mary said recently. “Their smiles … I get to know them. I’m now seeing students that I taught the first five years who are married and their children are in the P.R.E. program. That, to me, is a big joy. It’s neat to see those kids in church and continuing with their faith.”

It’s important to note Mary did not solicit me to write about her. In fact, just the opposite. I met Mary a little more than four years ago when my son was starting P.R.E. classes. We were new to the community, but she was immediately very warm and friendly when we introduced ourselves.

I soon began to witness how hard she worked to keep things organized and was always surprised and impressed when we would run into her at church or around town. Every time, she knew not only my son’s name, but everyone in my family.

When I would see her at Mass, I would witness firsthand what Father Joe marveled over — her amazing ability to remember everyone. People of all ages walking by her, she greeted every single one by their first name.

Mary is a very selfless person who cares deeply about helping others, particularly young people, grow in their faith.

I tried for three years to write some sort of feature story on her for the Telegram, and was always disappointed when she would tell me she didn’t want the spotlight on her and would ask me to “hold off for now.”

But when she announced she was taking a back seat to the role after nearly two decades at the helm, I knew this accomplishment couldn’t go unnoticed in the community.

So I reached out to Father Joe about it and he OK’d me stopping by the church rectory on a recent morning to surprise Mary with some questions. We spent about 30 minutes discussing the last 19 years.

She has an education background, initially getting involved with P.R.E. when her kids were younger and getting started with it. An opportunity presented itself for her to take the lead role of the program in the early 2000s, which she thought she would do for “about five years.”

Almost 20 years later, she calls it “a great experience” for one particular reason.

“The people,” she said. “I like working with all age groups. This has really helped me become closer to Christ in so many ways — sharing the faith with so many wonderful people.”

She’s very quick to point out though she was the director, it has taken a village to make everything run smoothly. She applauds all of the students and their parents for making a commitment to attend P.R.E. classes weekly, the numerous adult volunteers who opted to help teach classes; and St. Isidore’s Elementary School for working with them and allowing classrooms to be utilized. She is insistent the credit to the program’s growth and sustained success goes to everyone involved.

“Building relationships is so important. Building relationships with other people who are filled with Christ, and then sharing Jesus with them and helping build that relationship too,” Father Joe said. “Mary has been very good at that.”

Mary told me she’ll still be active with the St. Isidore’s program and feels good taking less of a role with the additions of new co-directors Cherie Van Dyke and Mary Ella Throener, who she commended for stepping up and bringing “a lot of great ideas.” The trio will collaborate to make sure the program continues to prosper. Meanwhile, Mary will also continue to substitute teach in the parochial schools and help out at the church rectory where she can.

“This is my home church, this is my church family,” she surmised on a recent morning in the rectory, while helping with some clerical work. “I feel connected.”

I’m excited to see where the program heads in the coming years; however, I can’t overlook the past.

So Mary, this is for you — you’re a shining example of what it means to be a genuinely kind and generous person. It’s heartwarming to hear you talk about how so many people who have influenced you throughout the years, but I have no doubt you’ve had a profound impact on the thousands of kids and adults you’ve come into contact with throughout the years.

And I’m sure you know all of our names, because you never forget one.