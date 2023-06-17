There may not be a cooler scene in cinema history than watching Indiana Jones narrowly escape death by a huge rolling boulder in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Taking that a step further, there may not be a cooler character in cinema history than Indiana Jones. But when it was announced a few years ago that Harrison Ford was reprising his role for a fifth installment in the series, due out at the end of the month, I was a bit underwhelmed. The man is now 80 and the last “Indiana Jones” movie that came out in 2008 was, well, not my favorite.

But then I saw the trailer. Here was Ford as “Indiana Jones” in all his glory. He was rocking Jones’ iconic brown Fedora, his bullwhip and his signature gunbelt. He was jumping from one moving vehicle to another, chasing down bad guys and hunting his latest treasure. How quickly I was reminded that Ford is the epitome of cool.

Ford is one of those legendary actors who when you see one of his movies coming out, you’re inclined to see it purely on him alone. A few that come to mind are “Air Force One,” where he played America’s Commander-in-Chief, and “Blade Runner,” “The Fugitive” and “Firewall” are a few other gems. Oh yeah, and he’s freaking Han Solo in “Star Wars" Skywalker Saga.

As a kid, I remember really liking “Indiana Jones” and how brave and cool he was as a character going on his quests. But I hadn’t seen the movies in well over a decade, maybe almost two. So it was time one recent Saturday night to introduce my two young kids to Indy.

To my surprise (and delight!) they were hooked. We first watched “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” because though it was technically the first sequel to “Raiders,” it’s actually a prequel and first film in the series chronically (dork alert). My son, in particular, became so obsessed that we had to watch “Raiders” and the third installment, “The Last Crusade,” ASAP.

“Dad, I’ve got to see them all before June 30!” he said. “That’s when the new one comes out! Can we please see the new one?”

“Oh, I guess,” the giddy child within me said. “If you really want to go see it, we can figure it out.”

Hats off to Ford for once again playing this character in his 70s (he wasn’t 80 when he filmed it). The reviews I’ve read for this latest movie in the series, “Dial of Destiny,” says it’s a great action-adventure story that lives up to the character’s name. I usually try not to put a whole lot of stock into critics’ reviews, but I’ve been anticipating this one for a little while now.

Last summer, I went to the theater to check out the return of Tom Cruise’s Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick,” the character’s return to the cinema after 36 years. The movie not only lived up to expectations, but it also exceeded them! The “Top Gun” sequel was a movie you HAD TO see in the theater.

As far as my expectations for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” there’s a line Indy himself once said in a previous movie that summarizes my thoughts:

“Fortune and glory, kid. Fortune and glory.”