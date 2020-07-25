Getting back to business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week, State Senators return to Lincoln to finish the remaining days of the 2020 legislative session. As they get back to business, there are a handful of key issues that will command much of the Legislature’s attention in the limited time remaining. As I wrote about last week, Nebraska’s top priority for this session is property tax relief. The property tax issue along with a few others will dominate the waning days of the session, which are sure to move at a fast pace. Here’s a short overview of what’s to come.

Financial Picture: The Legislature’s return comes as Nebraska remains in a relatively strong financial position, setting up the opportunity to deliver property tax relief. For the fiscal year that just ended on June 30th, the State of Nebraska exceeded its certified revenue forecast by over $10 million despite the impact of coronavirus. This is especially impressive since a significant portion of state income tax dollars originally forecasted for April 2020 will now be reported in July 2020. That shift is due to the change in the state’s income tax filing deadline from April 15th to July 15th. Additionally, the Nebraska Forecasting Advisory Board will meet this week to set a new forecast, which will help inform the Legislature’s work in the remaining days of session.