Getting better all the time

It’s October in Nebraska, and change is literally in the air. Yellow, orange, and red leaves are falling from trees to the grass, marking the turn of season. It’s fitting, then, that October is the month we celebrate change in state government. All month long, we’re spotlighting our Center of Operational Excellence and the positive changes it’s making to improve government services for Nebraskans.

By instilling these skills in our team, the COE has helped drive a culture of continuous improvement throughout state government. As President John F. Kennedy once said, “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or the present are certain to miss the future.” The COE helps state teammates to look ahead and see how they can make things better. We don’t want our agencies to get stuck in a rut, repeating the same steps because “this is how we’ve always done it.” Instead, we want to empower our teams to find new and improved ways to serve Nebraskans. To help lead this change, we’ve embedded process improvement coordinators within state agencies to give our teams this future-oriented perspective.