Gifts and traditions

Thirty years ago this month, The Columbus Telegram published the following story as part of a “most memorable Christmas” writing contest. I was blessed to be selected as winner in the adult category and am equally blessed to share it with you again today. Merry Christmas.

I was a typical 12-year-old, and I knew what I would get for Christmas that year. It would be the same as the last: ugly, knitted, elf-like slippers and a pair of flannel pajamas.

Grandma was predictable.

Her tree was a small imitation with one string of colored lights and a dozen metallic red balls. It sat atop her black and white console TV with a homemade tree skirt covering its metal legs.

She rarely wrapped presents in boxes, for most were handcrafted quilts or clothes which could be folded and wrapped with newspaper cartoons. I used to squeeze my pajamas, half-heartedly wondering what color they would be.

Practically every Christmas Eve, my family would drive six hours to see her, arriving just in time for a quick hug and cup of eggnog before church. She lived alone in a small house filled with old fashioned furniture, afghans, and lace draperies. The Lutheran church, where my father had been confirmed, stood next door.

I remember the seven of us crunching over the snow-crusted sidewalk, listening to my mom hum with the prelude of Christmas carols sounding from the church organ.

The church itself was small and warm, with a spindled bannister half-circling the altar. Next to the bannister, stood a huge evergreen decorated with gold and white religious symbols made of Styrofoam. Its lights twinkled like tiny stars between the green pine needles.

An usher seated us two rows from the front, and I remember there was some seat shuffling so Grandma could sit next to the aisle. I sat beside her and noticed she had brought her Bible. Its pages were edged in gold foil and its black leather cover was dog-eared with age.

Her gnarly hands held the hymnal as we sang, “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” and the quivering tenor of her voice belied the happiness I saw in eyes glinting behind wire-rimmed glasses.

It was time for the Gospel, and I prepared myself for a short daydream about present opening, but to my surprise, Grandma stood up and took center stage before the entire congregation. She opened her Bible and began to read.

“And in the sixth month, the angel Gabriel was sent from God into a city of Galilee, called Nazareth, to a virgin espoused to a man whose name was Joseph ….”

For the first time in my life, I heard the Christmas story in its entirety. I was captivated by her lyrical retelling of Mary’s surprise, Joseph’s commitment, the shepherds’ fear and the angels’ praise, the baby’s calm, and the kings’ awe.

“He was named Jesus,” Grandma concluded, “the name the angel had given him before he was conceived.” The congregation was so quiet; it seemed the world had stopped to listen.

She closed her Bible and made her way back to our pew. I eagerly slid over so she could sit beside me again. She squeezed my hand, and I held onto hers for the rest of the service, thinking only of how beautiful the story had been, and how I loved hearing her read it.

Later that evening, I donned my pink, flannel pajamas and green slippers, and I was surprised they kept my feet so warm.

Three years later, my grandmother suffered a stroke which paralyzed her right side. She couldn’t sew anymore, and she had to re-learn how to write and speak. She never read the Christmas story aloud to me or anyone again, yet every year when I hear it read, I see my grandmother holding the Bible before her, sharing the story of the greatest gift given.

It is one of the best presents I have ever received.

Jeanne Schieffer is a published writer, poet, and professional communicator with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, respectively. She can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com. Schieffer’s column will publish the first Saturday of every month.

