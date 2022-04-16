Good eats, good crew

I used to laugh at my parents for always watching Food Network when I was a kid. I guess I just never saw the appeal as someone who watched movies, a lot of sports or music-related television.

But fast forward 20-plus years and I have a confession: I watch Food Network. I enjoy shows like “Restaurant: Impossible,” “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “Worst Cooks In America” (I could probably be a contestant on that show), “Chopped,” “Cupcake Wars,” “Guy’s Grocery Games” and every version of a baking championship or holiday wars show they come up with these days.

OK, amended confession: I watch a lot of Food Network. Yikes, to quote one of my favorite bands, Blink-182, "What's My Age Again?" [Self-Note: That song turned 23-years-old this last week and that also makes me feel old.]

But what I’ve found watching these shows is that I’ve become more aware of what I like in a restaurant, the importance of not only good food, but good service and overall cleanliness. I’ve become more aware of it as an adult. We’ve got many good local restaurants in Columbus, though I would say some that have missed the mark for me for various reasons.

One that I was inevitably going to try was the local Big Apple Bagels simply because it's located in Parkway Plaza. I know, here goes the marketing director talking about a business he helps promote. True, but hear me out.

I met Big Apple Bagels Managing Partner Steve Hughes a few years ago when I was writing a story for the Telegram about an eatery he previously managed. What I appreciated was Hughes’ sense of humor with not only me but how I observed him with his crew. He knew how to make them laugh and have fun, but at the same time ran a tight ship. The food was hot and good, the service was friendly and the place was clean.

That has carried over to Big Apple Bagels. Hughes and his team are always working hard, but at the same time, provide fast and friendly service. People tend to think that because Big Apple Bagels is a franchise, everything is frozen. But, that’s so far from the truth.

Each day, someone is in the kitchen by 4:30 in the morning making dough for bagels and muffins, then baking it all so it can be ready for the morning rush. I’ve been in the kitchen shooting videos of them all making dough, cream cheese and more.

What I also appreciate is the team’s commitment to keeping things clean. Whether I’m in there purchasing something to eat or drink or meeting with Hughes for marketing efforts, someone is always cleaning something - kitchen stations, windows, tables, bathrooms, the coffee area and the floors. Nothing really ever looks dirty to me, but that’s probably because they’re so on top of it.

When you think about it, Big Apple didn’t have it easy. It opened in early 2020, right as the COVID-19 pandemic occurred - terrible circumstances. But because of the staff’s commitment to great product, service and cleanliness, the shop has thrived.

It makes me happy when I see so many people in there because I know how hard these people are working day in, day out.

Plus, they’re committed to our community. When I told Hughes about my idea for the Parkway Plaza Beer and Bagel Relay (set for May 7) and how proceeds would benefit the Columbus Area United Way’s Imagination Library, he didn’t flinch when I asked about Big Apple donating bagels for participants - he was all in.

If you’re looking for a place to grab something to eat or drink, I encourage you to stop by Big Apple. I recommend a chocolate chip bagel with chocolate chip cream cheese or the Roma Italian deli sandwich (depending on what time of day you go). There are a lot of other good options. Regardless of what you choose, Hughes and the crew won’t let you down.

Now, back to Food Network...

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director for Parkway Plaza and VRLY Columbus. Reach him via email at mlindberg41@gmail.com.

