Good things coming to Columbus

There is so much taking place in and around Columbus. It’s hard to know where to begin. Our community continues to grow and prosper. We are creating new businesses, new jobs, new activities to continue to make Columbus that special place.

Without a doubt the most exciting development is the “official” rollout of the casino project on the west edge of Columbus. Since the November 2020 election and the passage of legalized gambling in our state, we have heard about the prospect for a facility. But it has taken up till now for all the plans to come together, get presented, begin the approval process and get ready to move forward.

What will be developed is a Caesars branded gaming facility, Marriott branded hotel facility along with a mile horse race track. It will be located on the west edge of town and situated on the old Wishbones property, nestled between Hwy 81 and the Lost Creek Parkway. This facility will become the new welcome to our visitors entering Columbus from the west.

The developers went to great lengths to design a facility that would be the right fit for Columbus. They reached out and asked question and accepted input to highlight the pluses and minimize the negatives. With residential development just to the east, they will utilize landscape berms along with trees and vegetation to create a separation. This was an essential aspect to the city during the early stages of discussion. They will request annexation to the city thus allowing the development of strategic infrastructure to this project and that area of town.

This development has the ability to bring an array of entertainment activities to Columbus that few communities can offer. Besides the gaming that will be available for those who choose to partake. We can look forward to enhance horse racing on a mile track which is the only one within a 500 mile radius. This will help draw first class thoroughbreds to Columbus for the live racing season. Add to this the fact that Caesar’s is the second largest booker of entertainment activities. It only stand to reason that Columbus will enjoy new and exciting events.

This project is an estimated $89,039,538 package. What does this mean to Columbus? New additional tax revenues! The way the Legislature wrote the new gambling law a 20% tax will be imposed on all gambling revenues. Of that 20% tax, 70% is allocated toward the state’s property tax credit fund which will result in helping to reducing property taxes across the state. Twenty-five percent is split between the county and city in which the facility is located. Preliminary estimates and assumptions show this project could result in additional tax revenues between $2,250,000 and $2,900,000. That’s an estimated $1,250,000 to $1,450,000 to Columbus in new tax revenues!

In addition this project will create material tax and other revenue for the city. The different facilities built on this site will require and pay for city services. It is not anticipated that this project will have any adverse impact on city services, but will generate revenue providing support for those services. Additional sale tax revenues will be generated by the many visitors to our community brought here by the project.

I’ve said it before, I believe an opportunity such as this comes to a community once in a generation. The increased tax revenues will help with our cost of police, fire, infrastructure development and repair, parks and recreation, along with other city necessities. As our city grows our cost to provide the services our citizens have come expect continues to grow. Along with all of this is the enhanced opportunity that this development presents for future development along the Parkway and on the western edge of Columbus.

Our fire department has completed a change in their organizational structure with the hiring of a new fire chief and the filling of a new position, assistant chief. It became obvious after the resignation of our last chief that more leadership was needed in our fire department structure. Along with the creation of the new assistant chief position our lieutenant positions evolved into captain to better reflect the scope of work and responsibilities of that position. And a new captain position has been made and will be filled by a volunteer. This is being done as a means to create better communication and harmony between our full time personnel and our volunteers.

Ryan Gray has been hired as our new chief and will begin his new responsibilities March 21. Ryan comes to us from Battery Park, Virginia with a wealth of knowledge and background and he is very familiar with both full time firefighters and volunteer firefighters. He has family connections in Nebraska which fueled his interest in our position. Our new assistant fire chief is Nathan Jones. Nathan is currently one of our lieutenants and is extremely qualified to move into this newly created position.

Our fire department continues to grow to serve the needs of our community. We have three new full time positions plugged into this year’s budget. This year’s budget also has the expansion of the Charlie Louis station included. At the same time a renewed effort will be put into revitalizing our volunteer contingent. The volunteers serve a vital role within our department and we need to constantly work to foster the growth and the relationships. Recruitment, retention and training are keys. We are committed to working on all aspects toward a common goal.

We all know that Columbus has a tight housing market. Just drive around and look for houses for sale. There are not many and the few you see are usually sold in a manner of days. The same goes for apartments vacancies -- few, if any. This certainly has an impact on our community and its future growth. When you think of the old adage -- what came first, the chicken or the egg? -- you can say the same about our housing situation. What comes first the workers or the housing?

Our businesses and industries are booming. Almost everywhere you look there are help wanted signs. Many businesses need workers to fill existing positions and some are wanting to expand and grow. When we talk to people looking at our community the first two topics that usually come up are housing (all housing-affordable, workforce, new construction) and child care. As a community we must look at these key areas if we want to continue to grow.

The housing issue is a constant discussion. The city, the chamber, business groups all are getting together looking for answers. What can the state offer that might help? Are there grants available? Are businesses interested in partnering up on a venture? I can assure you we all are trying to think outside the box. We look at what other communities are doing or have done. There are some success stories out there. The entire state has this problem so many, many people are working on it.

You may recall that I have highlighted the fact that in the past 18 months Columbus has opened over 300 new doors and that compares to previous yearly averages of around 70. That’s single family homes, duplexes, townhouses and apartments. A recently completed housing study shows that based on Columbus’s projected growth we need 1700 new doors in the next 10 years. That is over 170 per year just for new growth. That is not taking into account the pent up demand that we currently have. We cannot rest, we must continue trying to address our housing needs.

There is a need for child care -- affordable child care. I relate the story of CCH (Columbus Community Hospital) building their child care facility and projecting that it would take three years to fill their openings. It was full the first year. CPS (Columbus Public School) is working to help address this need with the building of the Kramer Education Center. This facility will house a child development center and feature preschool and day care. But as with housing the need is great so we must constantly look for opportunities.

It is hard to believe we are coming up on the three year anniversary of the 2019 flood. For a few days in March 2019 we were all a little worried about what might happen. Our preparations and the Good Lord kept us safe. Looking around today with our mild winter (except this week) and lack of snow I think it’s pretty safe to assume an event like 2019 is unlikely to happen this year.

