GOP has to get smart, with or without Trump

Given his ego and need to make headlines every day, I don’t think he’ll be able to shut up about the past and look to the future.

But Republicans in federal and state office have to stop buying in to “The Big Lie” to make Trump happy with them.

The best thing they can do is ignore Trump, forget about primaries, get unified and figure out how to win the general elections next year.

Republicans also have to figure out how to stay at the top of the news, talking about what our view of America is, what we are doing and how we’re going to do it – as a party.

We should leave Cheney in her position as House GOP conference chair, the No. 3 spot in the party. (It’s not like she’s a maverick. She voted with Trump 92 percent of the time.)

In any case, I don’t want a 100 percent party of conservative robots.

We are always going to have people on the fringes of the party who are going to agree or disagree on certain issues.

We can’t say if you don’t agree 100 percent with the Republican majority or the leadership we’re going to kick you out of the party.

Cheney simply got tired of Trump talking about Nov. 3.