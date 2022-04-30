Great musical education programs in Columbus

When I was a little kid, I had aspirations to be a rock star like Paul McCartney or Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl. Heck, I would have settled for being a singing teenage heartthrob like Justin Timberlake at the time.

But there were a couple of problems. I didn’t have the looks or singing and dancing abilities like J.T.; I couldn’t sing or play an instrument like McCartney and Grohl.

As a kid, my parents really pushed me to consider taking piano lessons on account of my long fingers, which their friend told them would be a great asset to a piano player. But as a young kid, piano didn’t sound cool enough to me, so I wasn’t doing that. I was determined to learn how to play guitar and eventually bass guitar to be like Mark Hoppus, bassist/vocalist for blink-182, one of my favorite bands.

Twenty-plus years later, I can’t play an instrument and I can’t sing. But as a lifelong and avid music fan, I’ve always had profound respect for musicians of all backgrounds and genres. I’ve had the privilege of interviewing hundreds of artists with various backgrounds and levels of success, to well-known stars to the equally talented indie musicians and adolescent singers and band members.

Band is well known in Columbus thanks to the annual festival and the level of success the local programs have had thanks, in part, to great leadership and committed students. I’ve seen those involved with band out on early summer mornings working on their craft and into 90-degree afternoons because they love it. They're also incredible performers!

I recently attended a concert for Sing Around Columbus, a choir group made of fourth through sixth-grade students throughout Columbus Public Schools typically formed in the spring. All the kids have to audition, and if they make the cut, they have to practice after school for several weeks before their showcase at Columbus High School.

Full disclosure, my son auditioned and earned a spot in the group - he has the ability to sing and no fear of doing it in public like his dad. These kids performed their hearts out with six songs. Although they sounded great, what was even cooler to see were the kids singing so enthusiastically with big smiles on their faces in between songs.

The audience was also treated to performances by Vocal Tech, Columbus Middle School’s jazz choir. These kids, a bit older than the rest, nailed a couple songs on their own and then enhanced a finale alongside the Sing Around Columbus ensemble.

All these students were fantastic, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the many music education teachers who were on hand and worked with them. There were also music instructors from other communities who came out to help with the performance. I would name them all, but worry I would unintentionally leave someone out. I’ll just say they should all feel proud of what was accomplished, and we should be grateful we have professionals in our community who can work with our kids who have interest in music.

Schools that have music programs have significantly higher graduation rates than do those without music programs, according to the National Association for Music Education.

Music allows students to try something new and develop confidence as they master singing or playing an instrument; it makes the brain work harder; it helps with math and listening skills, it allows kids to explore their creativity and relieves stress.

I wish I had learned to play piano and guitar. I wish I could sing. But so many local kids don't have to wish - they may have the ability or can at least explore their options thanks to the many programs available in the area.

So let’s keep encouraging our youth and those in musical education - they’re doing great work in Columbus and deserve our attention. Plus, all kids deserve the opportunity to explore their interests!

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director at Parkway Plaza and VRLY Columbus. Reach him via email at mLindberg41@gmail.com

