If you don’t know what my headline means, "Hakuna Matata" stands for “no worries" in Swahili and is better known as the personal anthem of Timon (Nathan Lane), Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella) and Simba (Jason Weaver) from the Disney classic animated movie, “The Lion King.”

I’ve probably heard this song hundreds of times in the last couple of months, as my son is preparing for his role in the upcoming Columbus Middle School musical, “The Lion King Jr.”

Admittedly, I had grown a little tired of “The Lion King” songs since I’d heard my son singing them around the house so often. But I love his passion.

Last Sunday, I was one of many adults who went to CMS for a “Build Day,” where volunteers work with staff and students to get the sets prepared for the show. I wasn’t in the camp of builders, though. I left that to the talented individuals who have actual skills to build things like “Pride Rock.” Instead, my son and I joined a group in the painting of some set pieces. It was enjoyable.

But what made it so fun was actually seeing the kids who are in the show and the crew beaming with excitement as they talked about their roles in the cast and crew, the show overall and more. The same goes for the staff leading the way.

CMS seventh and eighth grade vocal music teacher Celeste Ditter is the show’s director, North Park Elementary fourth-grader teacher Amy Moore is the assistant director, CMS sixth-grade reading teacher Lindsey Rosno is the set director and former CMS teacher Kassie Neujahr handled most of the choreography virtually.

Auditions occurred in December and rehearsals began in January, so everyone involved has been working hard for months.

“It’s been going wonderful, but wonderful doesn’t mean without challenges,” Ditter said. “Even with all the challenges, it has been really great to see the kids work together to overcome them.”

Ditter said CMS is a member of the Nebraska High School Theater Academy, which comes with some perks. One of which was sending out a representative to score the show and provide feedback before its public debut. Midland University Director of Theatre Dan P. Hays made the trek to Columbus and provided some positive results, according to Ditter.

Hays, according to Ditter, was impressed with what he saw and called it “monumental” because putting on this particular show is hard in every aspect. From building the sets and costumes to conveying various emotions and singing to making sure everyone is in sync and knows their responsibilities so that the audiences made of adults and children can be provided a special experience, it’s a lot.

“They can expect to hear music and lines that are very similar to the movie they know. It’s the Disney story they know and love. But the challenge to us is to make it fresh to them. We’ve been figuring out how to make this real to the adults and teaching the kids what’s happening in that moment,” Ditter said.

"But it’s also about keeping the magic for the kids. This is that 'renaissance Disney.' Kids don’t necessarily see and feel the conflict in the show, but I want the kids to feel the magic and joy of the ‘Pride Lands,’ the darkness that snuck its way in and feel the joy that returns.”

I got to know Ditter a few years ago when I interviewed her for a Telegram story. She has a passion for music and performance, and more importantly, she’s a terrific leader and mentor for kids. It’s easy to see when you watch her interact with students and coach them through things.

“The Lion King Jr.” will run at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, in the Nantkes Performing Arts Center at CMS. Kids K-12 are $5 (under kindergarten are free) and adults are $8. Ditter said people can get their tickets at the show, but she encourages them to do so in advance at the middle school office, 2200 26th St.

The staff, cast and crew have undoubtedly been working hard to bring this all to life, and I’m confident they’re going to do amazing. I’ll definitely be at the shows, but I hope to see you there, so we can collectively sing “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” and “Hakuna Matata.”

“What a wonderful phrase! Hakuna Matata! Ain't no passing craze …”

The next thing you’re going to say? “Hey Siri/Alexa, play ‘Hakuna Matata.’"