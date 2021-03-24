Halftime at the Unicameral

The Nebraska Legislature is halfway through its 2021 session. Senators are working on passing a budget that controls spending and delivers on Nebraskans’ top priority—property tax relief. The Unicameral is also working to achieve other important objectives like providing veterans tax relief, replacing the crumbling Nebraska State Penitentiary, and expanding our state’s broadband infrastructure.

At this halfway point in the legislative session, Senators are sorting the worthwhile bills from the unnecessary ones. It’s just as important for them to stop bad legislation as to enact good laws. There are a number of proposals that are pending about which I have concerns. In this column, I’ll share some information about three of the proposals that I am opposing this session.

LB 147 (Bailouts for Omaha Public School Pensions). This legislation would entangle the State of Nebraska in the administration of the Omaha Public Schools (OPS) pension fund. The OPS pension fund is a mess. It faces a $848 million shortfall due to the mismanagement of the trustees appointed by the school district to oversee the Omaha School Employees Retirement System (OSERS).