Nebraska’s top selling point is our people. Nebraskans have an amazing work ethic. It’s ingrained in us as part of our state’s agricultural heritage. Many Nebraskans either work directly in agriculture, or have parents or grandparents who did. We display the determination and ingenuity that come from generations of cultivating the land for a living.

As Nebraskans, we know how to roll up our sleeves and get the job done. Businesses who’ve moved to Nebraska commonly tell me how impressed they are by the dependability and industriousness of our people. Our world-class workforce has enabled Nebraska’s economy to grow, despite the headwinds of inflation. In 2023, more Nebraskans are at work in our construction industry than ever before. And our state’s manufacturing employment continues to soar, reaching its highest point in 20+ years this summer.

Nebraskans’ willingness to work hard is a well-established fact. Per capita, we have more adults employed than any other state in America. On Aug. 28, WalletHub ranked Nebraska as the nation’s No. 4 hardest-working state.

Nebraska is also a young state with a high birthrate, which bodes well for the growth of our workforce. According to the Census Bureau, 24.2% of Nebraskans are under the age of 18 — the third-highest percentage in the country. These young Nebraskans are more receptive to staying in state after graduation than at any point in decades. Our state already has what they’re looking for: safe communities, great schools, and proximity to family. We don’t have to reinvent ourselves to retain them. We simply need to be strategic about connecting students to great careers and providing them with meaningful opportunities to shape our communities.

The State of Nebraska is doubling down on investment in our future workplace leaders. This Legislative session, the Unicameral approved historic funding for our K-12 schools. At the Department of Economic Development, we’re launching the READ Nebraska mentoring program to equip students with academic and life skills that position them for career success. We’re also partnering with the Aksarben Foundation on a redesigned Intern Nebraska program. Its enhanced flexibility will make it easy for small businesses and startups to recruit talented young Nebraskans to join their teams. Additionally, we’re boosting aid through the Nebraska Career Scholarships Program to extend it to a new cohort of students. Colleges and universities are making innovative use of these scholarships to prepare students for fields with a high demand for skilled workers such as healthcare, IT, and manufacturing.

Growing our workforce begins with recruiting our own backyard. But it doesn’t stop there! We’re actively seeking to attract new families and young professionals to Nebraska. You can join us by referring friends and family to TheGoodLifeIsCalling.com where they can see all Nebraska has to offer.