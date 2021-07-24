Heading into the next chapter

We had a goal to provide our readers a community newspaper they could rely on and enjoy. We restructured our approach by determining what mattered most to our readers as far as coverage and how to provide it not only in print but online mediums such as video.

We’ve told countless stories about people and businesses from all walks of life that call our area home. We've covered the good, the bad and the ugly, including launching our well-received “Community Champions” series, covering various events, the historic flooding of 2019 and its aftermath, the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

We prioritized LOCAL content. Oftentimes I’ve had people compliment me by saying “thank you for focusing on the positive.” I always am appreciative; however, there was never a decision to make our content more positive. We just wanted it to be more reflective of the community. So yes, we’ve loved going out and sharing stories that are positive in nature. But, we haven’t been shy in having to cover the tough stuff, such as a police officer shooting, face mask drama, business closures, house fires and arrests, among other things.