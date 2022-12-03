Here’s why ‘Die Hard’ is one great Christmas movie

Some say the holiday season officially begins when Santa shows up at the end of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or the first snowfall. But I always say Christmas isn’t Christmas until Hans Gruber falls from Nakatomi Plaza.

I’m referring to the 1988 classic film “Die Hard.”

In it, New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two kids on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for, but the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over and make them their hostages. Before long, McClane realizes only he can save everyone.

There are all sorts of holiday debates that happen each year, such as real vs. fake trees and when it’s appropriate to start playing holiday music. But the decades-long argument I continue to hear about around the holidays is about whether "Die Hard" is or isn’t a Christmas movie.

So let’s clear it up once and for all: Yes, Virginia, “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie.

Why? Here are the top five reasons:

1. “Die Hard” is a heartfelt story about a man reuniting with his family over the holidays and full of Christmas miracles

McClane is a New York City Police detective who travels out to Los Angeles during the holidays to attempt to reconcile with his estranged wife. McClane is armed only with his service pistol and successfully manages to hunt down and eliminate a dozen terrorists in their attempt to steal millions of dollars and reunite with his family. Viewers cheer for McClane as he takes down the bad guys, walks on glass barefoot and does so many other insane things all in his quest to save his wife and be with his family. It shows us that petty, inconsequential things like work and arguments don’t matter in the great scheme of things when our family’s safety is on the line.

When you break it down, “Die Hard” is just a movie about a man wanting to be with his family on Christmas.

2. It takes place during a Christmas party

People who strongly feel “Die Hard” isn’t a Christmas movie will often cite “It’s A Wonderful Life” as a holiday classic. Well, Christmas is essential to the plot of “Die Hard.” It takes place during a Christmas party on Christmas Eve! Offices don’t often have big parties like this other than during the holidays. The movie has countless references to Christmas, including a soundtrack full of Christmas tunes throughout the film. Among them are Run DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis” and Frank Sinatra’s rendition of “Let it Snow.”

Meanwhile, the majority of “It's A Wonderful Life” isn't even set during Christmas. Most of the film has nothing to do with the holiday. The film is primarily a biography of its main character, George, and the plot is a combination of glimpses of the character's life and a financial conflict involving banking and housing.

In essence, Christmas is more essential to the plot of “Die Hard” than “It’s A Wonderful Life,” so if the latter is a Christmas movie, “Die Hard” undoubtedly is as well.

3. The bad guys make numerous references to the holiday

Think of “Die Hard” main bad guy Hans Gruber as a modern-day Old Man Potter from “It’s A Wonderful Life” or another version of “The Grinch.” He’s there to steal money and is well aware of the holiday season. He even references Christmas in regard to their villainous plot: “It’s Christmas, Theo, it’s a time for miracles.”

4. The proof is in the pudding

According to DISH statistics, 2.4 million people watched “Die Hard” during the Christmas season in 2016, and 1.3 million of those were on Christmas Eve! On TV, Die Hard was watched more than Christmas classics like “Home Alone,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” or “The Santa Clause.”

An IGN poll in 2021 also indicated a lot of people consider “Die Hard” a Christmas film. According to the poll, 18,011 people voted that “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie, making for a huge 77.9% of the total voter base. There are numerous polls like this from credible media outlets that have been done over the years that have had similar results. Just saying!

5. Too many Christmas references essential to the plot besides the party

Those who dismiss “Die Hard” as a Christmas classic always say the Christmas party is the only reason people try to label it as such. Wrong! McClane taunts the bad guys by staging a Christmas gag with the body of the "terrorist" he's just killed. It’s a pivotal moment in the movie that could only happen during the holidays. The climax of the movie is the showdown between McClane and Gruber, and Christmas wrapping tape and a Christmas present are KEYS to how this plays out. McClane’s wife is also named Holly! Coincidence? I doubt it.

More importantly, in 2020, “Die Hard” co-writer Steven E. de Souza confirmed he believes “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie!

Ultimately, this column was written to provide a laugh. Hopefully, I’ve provided you with some compelling points as to why “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. If not, remember this:

There are two kinds of people in the world: Those who believe “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie and those who are wrong.

As McClane famously says in the movie, "Yippee Ki Yay ..."

Matt Lindberg is a Columbus resident. Reach him at mLindberg41@gmail.com.