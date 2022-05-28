Higgins Memorial ready for holiday weekend

It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, anyone who happens to go by the Andrew Jackson Higgins Memorial in south Columbus is instantly amazed.

A Columbus native, Andrew Jackson Higgins rose to prominence during World War II for his design and mass production of Higgins Boats, crafts that gave the military the ability to transport men and equipment safely to beaches during amphibious landings.

Former Columbus High School teacher Col. Gerald ‘Jerry’ Meyer and his history class first developed the idea for the memorial, which came to fruition with support from numerous local agencies and the creation of nonprofit, the Andrew Jackson Higgins Memorial Foundation.

The memorial boasts a full-size steel replica of the famous Higgins Boat, a beautiful bronzed Freedom Eagle created by local artist Fred Hoppe sitting atop a steel sculpture made from recovered wreckage of the World Trade Center site following 911.

A state historical sign greets guests as they enter the memorial. The United States, MIA, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, along with the Nebraska and Louisiana state flags, fly high above the Memorial Wall. There are also service flags of the U.S. Army Navy, Marines, Merchant Marines, Coast Guard and Air Force that line the sidewalk at the entrance to the memorial. Flags from each state and territory, along with flags specially made to honor Columbus High School staff and students surround the memorial, among other things.

“One of the things that I think is so unique and important to our history is all the connections to the different wars,” said board member Dennis Hirschbrunner, a longtime Columbus resident and successful businessman. “It’s a great attraction honoring the veterans who have served in all the different wars.”

But there’s even more coming. Hirschbrunner told me during a morning meeting earlier this month at Picket Fence Cafe that last year a Humphrey family donated an authentic Higgins Boat motor.

“Their father was a Higgins Boat Driver in World War II. At the end of the war, the government had a surplus of equipment and stripped the boats of the motors. He bought it and used it for irrigation,” Hirschbrunner said.

The motor is in the process of being fully restored. He said they removed all of the pieces added for irrigation purposes and it will soon be sandblasted to get all of the rust off of it and repainted. A concrete pad will have to be constructed by the boat at the memorial before it can be added along with signage to be complete.

“We hope to have it done by sometime this summer,” Hirschbrunner said.

The focus more recently has been preparing for Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May.

“We’ve had ground mowed several times, the landscaping crew has been taking care of landscaping ahead of Memorial Day,” Hirschbrunner said. “The memorial should be in top condition. It should be looking great for Memorial Day.”

The American Legion always has its annual and amazing Memorial Day program; however, go spend some time at the Andrew Jackson Higgins Memorial sometime this weekend and just take in its beauty. Not only is it a great reminder of our country’s military heroes, but it’s amazing to think about the generosity of so many individuals and businesses who helped make the memorial a reality in Columbus.

All it takes is one look to know why it has become an attraction to people around the country.

“It’s a picture of what a community can do when it’s proud of something and can get together,” Columbus Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil told me.

To learn more, or to buy a memorial brick or make any kind of monetary donation, visit andrewjacksonhigginsmemorialfoundation.org.

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director of Parkway Plaza. Reach him via email at MLindberg41@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0