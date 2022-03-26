Highlighting the amenities in Columbus

I have often mentioned events that have taken place that highlighted someone for their service or achievements. Many times it is a group or organization that is doing this. And often I am invited to attend.

Recently the Columbus American Legion, Hartman Post 84, held such an event. The event, the honoring of the Legion's 100th birthday also took the opportunity to honor the Police Officer of the Year, Officer Jorge Magdelano. My wife Karen and I, along with City Administrator Vasicek and her husband James attended representing the city along with Sen. Mike Moser and his wife Jan.

We were honored to be a part of the event that recognized Officer Magdelano for all his efforts, which were highlighted by his efforts in helping a homeless individual earlier this year. But it also let us acknowledge all the great effort that all of our police officers put forth.

Sometimes it takes an event like this to let us realize just how good we have things in Columbus. We talk about power and progress. We talk about our strong industrial base. We boost about our quality school systems. But what we don’t talk a lot about is how safe our community is. We take for granted that we live in one of the safest communities in Nebraska.

Safety and a safe environments are becoming paramount in what people are looking for in places where they want to live. Recent surveys have shown that graduating seniors are identifying safety as the number one factor in choosing a place to live. If we expect to retain our youth and attract new citizens to our community we must provide a safe environment.

A recently released survey comparing our sister communities (Beatrice, Fremont, Hastings, Kearney, Norfolk, North Platte) rate Columbus as the safest community when looking at crime rate per population. And this is occurring while our officer to population ratio is the second lowest. And what does that translate to: an awesome job done by our police force.

Like almost every department in our city, we do more with less than any of our sisters' cities. We get more efficiency out of our employees. Police, fire, utilities, streets -- all of these out shine their counterparts in other communities. We can be very proud of those that serve us and those that protect us.

As important as safety is to many there are those that will tell you having the right mix of amenities in a community is vital also. Amenities, as defined by me, are those items or intangibles that many feel are necessary for a quality of life. These items or intangibles may not be essential for the daily operation of our city but constitute what can set our city apart from others when looking at those things above and beyond the basic services that a city must provide.

These items range from parks, ball fields, soccer fields, tennis courts, golf courses, water parks/aquatics, walking trails, libraries and more. Each of these play a role in an individuals life. Some more so than others but everyone has some amenity that they can relate to. If you are active or involved in an amenity odds are you might be very passionate about it.

Amenities, in general, do not support themselves. Some city services are deemed essential, police, fire, street repair/snow removal and are paid for though tax revenues. Other basic city services, sewer, water, transfer station, are covered by enterprise funds that set fees that citizens pay to cover their cost. Amenities, in general, do not pay for themselves. Amenities exist at the pleasure of the taxpayers.

Because of this we must constantly look at amenities and the dollars spent and the return that investment is generating. We are currently doing that with our Aquatic Center. The cost of operations compared to the usage it has. The Aquatic Center currently has a budgeted expense of $543,538 and very little revenue. Most of the cost is personnel and maintenance.

At the March Park Board meeting we presented the Board with a vision of reduced hours which would translate to reduced overhead (there are times when more staff is present than patrons). Closing the facility for a period during the summertime (the Plunge is open) to reduce maintenance cost. And running a streamlined more efficient facility. This proposal would reduce the operations cost to $241,293. An operational savings projected at $272,245.

The Park Board tabled any decision making at the March meeting and asked for some more information from staff. More homework is being done and a plan will be presented to the Park Board at their April 5 meeting. And it should be noted that in all of the discussions closing the Aquatic Center has not been discussed. This discussion also has no bearing on the CHS Swim Team. And we need to recognize that there is alternative swimming available in Columbus -- the YMCA.

We are currently in the process of a major overhaul in the operating of our parks and rec department. We are taking over the operations of Gerrard Park and the baseball events that happen there. This requires more investment in people to manage and run the countless tournaments that bring thousands of visitors to our city all summer. The projected savings in operations from the restructuring of the Aquatic Center will help in this regards. I will keep you posted on this process.

Our community continues to thrive. Recent sales tax figures show just how strong Columbus is. Our February tax receipts (actual December sales) were $883,304. That is a record amount and ahead of our budgeted projections. This speaks well for our city and helps cover the costs required to provide the services required as we grow.

Speaking of growth. I need to acknowledge the final approval of Convergence LLC, the race track casino project and on the west end of town. A project that will be an awesome addition to our community. This project came before Planning and Zoning without any opposition and was forwarded onto the city council. At the city council it received no opposition and moved forward on an unanimous vote. It is great to see this project approved and ready to officially move forward.

I’d like to welcome Ryan Gray to Columbus. Ryan begins his duties as our new fire chief on March 28. We are excited to have Ryan and his family in Columbus. And our fire department is excited to have their new chief on board. We are looking for some good things from Ryan.

Something Good Columbus.

Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0