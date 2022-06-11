Home run environment

One of my favorite aspects of summer is it means baseball season is in full swing.

I know Major League Baseball starts it season in the spring, so I’m always routing for my Chicago Cubs, but when summer rolls around, I’m spending plenty of time at the ball fields.

On vacation a couple weeks ago, my family and I went to watch the Frisco RoughRiders, a Class AA affiliate of the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball club. And now we are spending quite a bit of time at Bradshaw Park with our kids’ season in full swing (hopefully Mother Nature stops causing rain delays).

I love the atmosphere at Bradshaw. Kids, particularly at that young age, are still learning a lot about the game and aren’t overly competitive yet. You’ll hear parents cheering for all the kids and giving them words of encouragement, regardless of what team they’re representing.

A job I’ve never envied is that of the umpire, because there is no winning. Regardless if you make the right call, inevitably someone disagrees or is upset with it.

Local resident Mike Jeffryes is one of the main volunteers out there for the Columbus Youth Softball Association and has been doing it for a long time. He can often be seen on the field umpiring games himself. What I greatly appreciate and respect about what he does is that it is very evident he is someone who is spending time out on these fields organizing things and calling games out of a pure love of it. When he makes a call, he takes a few seconds to actually explain it to the players (and parents and coaches) so they understand why a call was made. I thought I was fairly knowledgeable about the game, but have learned quite a bit over the last few summers when I’ve been watching games he’s calling.

There are also teenage umpires who call games to the best of their ability. I’d say they all do a great job.

Let’s applaud the fans in the stands, too. As I wrote earlier, everyone is pretty understanding of calls and stays true to the motto of good sportsmanship.

Like anywhere, you’ll find those couple of individuals who take the game a little too seriously and come across ultra competitive.

I’ll admit, I can be competitive like the rest of us. But with these youth games, I always try to keep in mind these umpires, coaches and crews on hand, they’re all volunteers. They deserve our utmost respect and appreciation for their willingness to volunteer their time to help make this league run smoothly. I’ve volunteered to coach my kids’ teams before, and it is definitely not easy to wrangle a dozen kids together and keep them focused for an hour at a time.

But really, Columbus is so fortunate to have so many options for local youth activities that provide a wholesome environment.

I still remember reading a few years ago about a youth game in Colorado, where a baseball game between a group of 7-year-olds turned into a brawl with parents throwing punches and tackling one another over a dispute about a 13-year-old umpire’s call. Can you imagine that?

It’s nice to live in a community where we let our kids learn and play a game for the love of it. Yeah, competition is exciting and we all want to win. But, what’s the point of playing if you’re not enjoying it?

Cheers to hopefully another fun summer at the ball fields!

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director at Parkway Plaza. Reach him via email at mLindberg41@gmail.com.

