I wish you were here

One night last summer I walked into my young daughter’s bedroom to kiss her goodnight, but to my surprise, the lights were already off and she was at the end of her bed praying in silence.

I hated to interrupt, so I waited for a couple minutes until she was done and looked up at me.

“Saying your prayers?” I asked her.

“Yes. I was talking to Grandma Sharon in Heaven,” she replied. “I pray to talk to her. I know I didn’t meet her, but she loves me, right Daddy?”

“Of course,” I told her, emphatically.

My Mom passed away in June 2013 - my older son got to spend some time with her, but my daughter wasn’t born until almost three years after she passed. I’ll admit, even almost nine years after losing my Mom, I can get sad and even angry about it.

I know I got 20-plus years with her, which is much more than a lot of kids get with their parents for various reasons, yet it’s still challenging to accept. But these days I find myself feeling bad for my kids. My son didn’t get to spend a lot of time with her, but he has a few special memories and can see himself in photos. It’s harder for my daughter, who never met her and isn’t in photos with her.

They don’t have the memories with her like I do - the stuff that probably my Mom wouldn’t remember if she were here but meant a great deal to me.

Like when I was in first grade and during winter break we went to a nearby park behind the house that had an enormous hill made for sledding on snowy days. Someone had poured a ton of water on it, so it iced over, and we went down it together and wrecked. For a little guy like me at the time, it was awesome. But knowing my Mom is probably around the age I am at the time, wow, she was a great sport.

Calling one of my favorite athletes, Dirk Nowitzki, “Dirt” and asking “why would someone name their kid Dirt?”

Taking a road trip from Kansas City to Michigan together to visit my grandparents and jamming out to all sorts of music. I may or may not still know the majority of the lyrics to Jennifer Lopez’s “JLO” album because of how much my Mom played it on that trip.

Dragging me to the movie theater during days off from school to go see “Runaway Bride” and “You’ve Got Mail.” Shoot, I know “You’ve Got Mail” is super corny and outdated these days, but I can still watch it on just about any occasion. When are we getting the sequel, “You’ve got DMs,” Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan? To be fair, I also remember my Mom taking me to see at least two “007” movies and “8 Mile,” so I wasn’t always subjected to romantic comedies.

And then there were maybe thousands of conversations on the back patio throughout the years. A lot of the time I would be shooting hoops and she would sit outside just to enjoy the outdoors and quiet after working and being on the move all day. Eventually we found one another and just talked about random things, from school, work and life to movies, jokes, food and more. Those were the best.

When she met her first grandchild, my son, she became the best grandma. It was fun watching her interact with him and have so much joy, especially after getting sick. It pains me she didn’t get to have that experience with my daughter, because she was a trooper raising two boys. Sports, action movies, more sports, superheroes and more. And she did all this after growing up with three brothers.

I think she would be getting a kick out of both her grandbabies, but would probably really enjoy buying clothes for a little girl, going to dance recitals, painting nails, dressing fancy and more with a youthful member of the family.

Maybe I’ll feel better if I type it out: I miss you, Mom. Part of me thinks I need to keep writing because I know somehow you’re reading it. I wouldn’t even have a column if you hadn’t seen my talent for writing 30-plus years ago.

Everyone reading this, enjoy Mother’s Day weekend. If you’re a Mom, relish the time with your family. If you have your Mom in your life, call or visit her. Appreciate her, and make sure you tell her!

That night last summer when my daughter told me she was talking to my Mom, she could see I was a bit choked up.

“It’s OK, Dad. Just because Grandma Sharon isn’t talking doesn’t mean she isn’t watching over us,” she told me.

Young but very wise my daughter seems to be. The funny thing is I keep wishing my Mom could be around, but deep down, I know she is here.

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director for Parkway Plaza and VRLY Columbus. Reach him via email at mLindberg41@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0