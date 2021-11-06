In the blink of an eye and other clichés

Writers try to avoid clichés, like he is “a sight for sore eyes;” “beauty is in the eye of the beholder;” and “seeing is believing.” Some phrases are so overused, they make us “see red.”

But we do like stories. So, here is one.

A woman invited her neighbor over for coffee one day and, as they chatted about current topics, the woman’s four-year old would interrupt them, calling from outside where she played.

“Mommy! Mommy!” the girl would say. “Come look at this!”

The mother would dutifully excuse herself and go outside to see whatever colorful bug, imaginative play, or dandelion discovery her daughter had found.

After three times of sipping coffee alone in wait, the neighbor grew irritated, and when the mother returned, she said, “I don’t know why you even bothered to invite me over. It is apparent you have no time for me. All you do is jump up and leave whenever your daughter calls.”

The woman was surprised at her neighbor’s angst.

“Well,” she replied. “I brought her into this world. The least I can do is let her show it to me.”

I love that story. In 144 words, it conveys lessons about selfishness, patience, and taking time to see life through a different lens. It also speaks to immediacy—doing something right away, so as to not lose an opportunity or experience a special moment with somone.

This story came to mind recently when I learned a good friend of mine passed away. JoLyn, whose name means “Yahweh is gracious,” was an exemplary Christian, praising God for every blessing she had and prayerfully seeking grace for what she did not.

The last 13 years of her life were lived in a wheelchair, but JoLyn never complained. Never.

Covid isolated even more of her solitary life, but we saw each other every now and then. I remember meeting her at a local pumpkin patch about this time last year. How simple it was for me to saunter through the rows, lifting and sorting both heavy and small choices. She didn’t have it so easy.

Every task we take for granted took preparation and perseverance for her: getting out of bed, taking a shower, changing clothes, making a sandwich, getting groceries. It may be easy to order online, but you still have to get the boxes off the front porch, find the scissors, and open them up.

I also recall the last time we met for supper. While I selfishly shivered in the blustery January wind, she slowly and methodically lowered herself out of her van, scolding me to get inside where it was warm.

While I lamented about work and personal obligations, she set goals for herself, attended every family event she could, and spent hundreds of dollars on cards and stamps to tell others she was thinking of and praying for them. JoLyn was someone who would eagerly leave her cup of coffee behind to go discover the world outside. And that’s point of this month’s column.

During JoLyn’s service, I realized 10 months had passed since I last saw her in person. I had thought about calling her several times and texted her once or twice, but we each were busy and there was “always tomorrow.”

But there isn’t.

Our days on this earth pass much too quickly to hang onto maybes, hold grudges, or repeatedly wipe “should-ofs” off our countertops. Contrary to the cliché, time does not heal all wounds.

In fact, I encourage you to stop reading this right now and ask a friend, your child, or grandchildren to show you their world. Call someone you haven’t talked to in a long time just to say, “Hello.” Invite a friend to coffee or dinner, especially when it’s cold and seems inconvenient. Send a card or write a note to someone you love and let them know you are thinking about them.

You never know. You may not get another opportunity.

Jeanne Schieffer is a published writer, poet, and professional communicator with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, respectively. She can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com. Schieffer’s column will publish the first Saturday of every month.

