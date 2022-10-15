In the blink of an eye

There was a great sense of excitement among the crowd on the night of July 13, 2001, at Sandstone Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

It had grown dark outside, but my friend and I were amongst the thousands in attendance eagerly awaiting the arrival of that night’s headliner and my favorite band, blink-182. My dad, who was gracious enough to take us to the show, drove us to the show and bravely decided to sit through it.

And then suddenly, the curtain dropped, the guitars and drums blared through the speakers and monstrous display of fire sat prominently over the performers and stage, in the form of the F-word.

I quickly looked at my dad on the left, who immediately said, “Who are these guys?”

“Don’t worry, Dad. I won’t repeat it,” I told him.

OK, so blink-182 is a punk rock/pop trio out of Southern California known for massive hits like “All The Small Things,” “What’s my Age Again?” “The Rock Show” and “I Miss You,” among others. They can also be juvenile and immature at times, but it’s their thing, I suppose.

Regardless, I’ve been a big fan of this band dating back to middle school, when I accidentally came across one of their music videos on MTV, when MTV still had something to do with music.

I remember riding my bike with my friend to Target 10 miles away one summer morning to purchase the album, listening on repeat, and basically repeating that every time they put out a new album (except maybe I drove as I got older).

I’m always surprised when I hear the occasional person tell me they don’t like music being that I’m an avid listener. Music is like therapy for me, and in someways, like the equivalent of a yearbook.

Especially with blink. I’ve had major milestones revolve around this band. That show in 2001 was the first concert I went to that was of an act I actually wanted to see and wasn’t forced to watch by parents; I remember my late mom taking me to Best Buy one summer day to pick up their new album in June 2001 because I had been counting the days to the release; I remember my buddy JT and I going to Target (dang, Target again. I swear that business gets a lot of my money) during lunch break in high school in November 2003 to pick up their latest album; I remember blink playing in the car stereo on the night of my first date with my now wife; how I took her to see blink in 2009 in Denver and how we had a blast; a blink song playing at our wedding; and listening to blink a lot the week our first child was born.

Fast forward to this week, my favorite band announced its original lineup had reunited after seven-plus years apart; a new album and a new tour. I was elated.

The kid in me has been playing a lot of blink in the house (edited when necessary) in celebration. My now almost teenage son came in the room as a song was playing and asked, “Who is this?”

“This is blink-182. Your dad’s favorite band, and they reunited,” I told him. “I‘ve loved these guys since I was basically your age.”

“Wow. Well, they’re pretty good,” he said, smiling. “But you’re still kind of old.”

Sadly, I have the gray hairs to prove it these days. But, I still have the music of my youth to keep me young. I just hope when I see them live again that I don’t go deaf for a few days like what happened to my dad, because I’ve realized how life just goes super fast anymore.

“That was awesome!” I told my dad as we left the venue that night in 2001. “Thanks for taking us, Dad!”

“I didn’t hear you,” he said, as we all got in the car. “You couldn’t miss that big flaming F-word, could you?”

Twenty-one years later, he still hasn’t let me forget that.