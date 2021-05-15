Is Chris Christie pathetic, shrewd or pathetically shrewd?

The Republican party has devolved into a motley mix of goose stepping fanatics like Marjorie Taylor Greene and sniveling cowards like Kevin McCarthy. But worst of all are the bloviating opportunists who seek advantage by simply blowing with the wind.

Which brings us to Chris Christie.

I’ve yet to decide whether the ex-New Jersey governor who left office with a 13 percent approval rating is pathetic or shrewd or some combination thereof. But he’s so desperate for a piece of the action, so hungry for relevance, that he thinks he can have a bakery of cakes and eat them too.

Christie keeps showing up on ABC News’ Sunday show to audition for the 2024 Republican nomination, but because he’s not quite sure whether the party is permanently or temporarily in thrall to the MAGA sociopath, he keeps trying to have it both ways. He’s so anxious to be on center stage that he’ll say whatever it takes, no matter how transparent his naked calculations may appear.