Keeping people safe

Over the past six years, Nebraska has expanded capacity to manage and serve the offenders sentenced to state prisons. Since taking office, I have requested and received $170 million for capital construction projects at NDCS. In September 2017, NDCS opened a 100-bed dormitory at the Community Correctional Center-Lincoln (CCCL). In March 2019, the agency opened a 160-bed living unit for women at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. This fall, NDCS is scheduled to open a 100-bed dormitory at the Nebraska State Penitentiary for those in minimum custody. A new $75 million Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) will help us deliver better behavioral health interventions. We’re also working on a $49 million project at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC) to add 384 high-security beds by 2022. Additionally, the State has received responses to a request for information (RFI) that will help guide efforts to determine the appropriate location, cost, custody level, and funding for additional capacity. All of these investments are geared at safely housing inmates while providing the appropriate environments and opportunities to prepare them for reentry.