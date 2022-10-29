Kids, candy and Halloween costumes

About 5 p.m. on Halloween in 1991, a then-5-year-old me stood in the mirror looking confidently at myself.

My green cap, my purple headband, plastic green piece to hide my nose and my plastic shell. I looked exactly like Donatello, my favorite brother of the four “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

At least so I thought. This was probably a $20 costume my parents bought me, and at the time, I thought it was absolutely amazing. Looking back at photos, it doesn’t look nearly as cool now.

It probably got even way less cool when my Mom had me put my winter coat on while we were trick-or-treating because it got cold outside.

“I don’t think Turtles worry about it being cold outside, Mom. They live in a sewer and fight crime!” I told her.

Throughout my childhood, I remember each Halloween dressing up as various characters (“The Mask,” “Batman,” “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers,” my favorite athletes), going out with friends trick-or-treating and collecting as much candy as humanly possible in a few hours.

I’d be sweaty and tired from running around trying to be efficient with my time going through the neighborhood, get back home and dump my pile of candy on the floor, eager to see what I got.

And, if I was lucky, manage to sneak as many pieces of candy before bed and eat them before either of my parents noticed and cut me off for the night.

Halloween was always epic. Of course now, times have changed a bit. Trunk-or-treats, community events where kids can collect candy in a safe and fun environment are more popular than ever.

On Thursday night, we hosted our big Parkway Plaza Trunk-or-Treat. The most rewarding thing about this two-hour extravaganza was seeing all the kids and adults walk through smiling and having fun.

I saw clowns, “Paw Patrol,” superheroes, fairies, princesses, monsters and a whole lot more. The kids were proud showing off their costumes, parents seemed genuinely happy and those on hand at Parkway Plaza were excited to give out goodies and show off their trunks.

The Columbus Fire Department, the Horn T Zoo and my pal The Columbus Bat also joined us for the fun. I want to thank them for coming out and interacting with everyone, because they made this event super special for the community.

There have been several trunk-or-treats in Columbus already and several more are set before Monday. I would encourage people to check them out and just take in the fun, because it’s heartwarming to see so many kids in their costumes and excited.

It also showed me just how far Halloween costumes have come from when I was a kid. A lot of the costumes I’ve seen lately look very realistic and elaborate.

Let’s just say the costumes today are a far cry from the ones I had as a child. Kids today will never know the joys of a plastic mask with two small breathing holes you can’t really breathe out of and a plastic rubber band on the back of the mask itself that would snap before you even got home.

Memories!

Happy Halloween!