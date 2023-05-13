I was maybe 8- or 9-years-old when I woke up in the middle of the night completely terrified in the mid-1990s.

I had seen something on the TV news about someone allegedly murdering someone else and hearing the audio clips mixed with the TV footage of the crime scene. Mind you, I had quietly come downstairs after I went to bed for the night and watched in the dark from the other room unbeknownst to my parents, who were watching television after their kids went to sleep – so they thought.

A few hours later, I woke up from a nightmare and “just knew” the person I saw on television who was being accused of murder was somehow going to escape, somehow make his way to the Chicago suburbs, find me and kill me.

Great Mother's Day weekend subject, right? Hold on …

My Mom somehow heard me, maybe because I was irrationally scared and making noise, and came to check on me. She wiped the tears from my cheeks, gave me a hug and assured me everything would be OK. I calmed down somewhat, but still wasn’t completely convinced. Instead, I got myself so rattled and ended up throwing up all over the white carpet. Oh, and we were scheduled to move five days later.

I’m sure my Mom was mad. It was like two in the morning and I woke her up with some ridiculous story and fessed up to sneaking downstairs to watch the news that they told me was for adults. She probably didn’t have time to say “I told you so,” on account of she had to clean up my mess.

Yeah, she did that for about 30 minutes. She got on the floor and scrubbed away, eventually pulling out a carpet cleaner. But then she sat with me for like 20 minutes, assured me I was safe and that I had nothing to worry about. I woke up the next morning to a good-smelling breakfast, no mention of what happened in front of the rest of the family.

Decades later, being a parent is very rewarding. But I’ll be the first to admit it isn’t always easy, especially for mothers. Being a mom means being relied upon to know how to do things you may not know how to do; hearing the word “Mom!” over and over again until you’re blue in the face; how to make things you may never have heard of, how to fix things without the right tools and being able to drop everything at a moment’s notice to support your children during the toughest times. Being a mom is honestly a thankless job.

Were there times my Mom got upset with me or angered me? Of course. Do I remember them? Not really.

What I remember are the many great times we had throughout the years. Sledding down the old dirt hill together in our Chicago neighborhood; her doing her best to make delicious family dinner; helping me study for school quizzes or tests; setting up the sprinkler outside on a hot summer day; walking the dog together; taking me to go see “Elf” and “Iron Man” at the movie theater. There was also that one time when we saw “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” starring Jim Carrey and a movie theater worker had to wake up my Mom because she was snoring in the theater.

I say this because I’ve come across so many wonderful and hardworking moms in Platte County. My wife, Sarah, is among them. All of you women are amazing for how you selflessly do whatever for your children.

Just know that even if your kids don’t always say it, they love you. They have many great memories already that they’ll always remember and share with others when they’re older. Don’t be upset if there’s one tad-bit embarrassing one too.

I’m blessed to have a wife who crushes it as a mom to our two children. She goes above and beyond for our entire family and is helping them become the amazing adults I know they’ll be (it’s very scary to think of them as adults).

It’s been almost 10 years since we lost my Mom, but she left our family with so many incredible memories that somehow I know a piece of her is still here with me. You did good, Mom. Sorry for ruining the carpet right before we moved all those years ago.

Happy Mother’s Day.