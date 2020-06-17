Let's get Nebraska growing again

True to character, Nebraska’s ag community has found ways to help their neighbors in their hour of need even while facing difficulty themselves. After the coronavirus outbreak, the Green Plains plant in York quickly found new uses for the industrial ethanol it manufactures. The company has donated the ethanol for use in the production of hand sanitizers to aid communities in Nebraska. The Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN) also stepped up to launch a grant program to supply food pantries around the state with cold storage. Milk is typically the most requested item from food pantries, but many of them do not have the ability to store non-perishables. Nebraska’s ag community is donating milk as well as contributing funds so that food banks can purchase refrigerators.