Letters to the Editor, please

Hi, Columbus Telegram readers! It has been awhile since we last touched base. Recently, I have joined a couple service clubs in the area and I was promoted to regional editor. I am now overseeing the Fremont Tribune. If you are from Fremont, lived there, have family there – reach out to me! I would love to hear more about my new coverage area.

Today, though, I have a very important topic for you – Letters to the Editor.

No, I’m not talking about the email you get from your weird aunt that has been clearly sent around more times than it should have been. I am talking about the good ol’ fashion way of sharing your opinion with the community. And, no, this avenue of communication has not died.

At the Colorado newspaper (Delta County Independent) I came from before relocating to Nebraska, Letters to the Editor filled my editor email inbox. I could always depend on two types of items in my inbox – press releases from random public relation folks in another state and local Letters to the Editor.

These letters covered a variety of topics – community member thoughts on local government, the hospital, statewide legislative bills, COVID, the neighbor who didn’t pick up after their pet and everything in between.

If it was not completely factually incorrect and wasn’t malicious, it most likely ran in the paper.

If you are asking, why write a letter when they don’t accomplish anything, I say to you – oh, ney, ney – they can. And I have a story for you.

I received a letter from “Mary” who lived in Delta County. At the time she was preparing to pay her property taxes. As she was sending off her payment, Mary realized she was not sending it to Delta County but rather the neighboring Mesa County. She was confused on where the tax money was going and what is really happening in Delta County.

The Delta County clerk is an avid reader of our paper, and she quickly called me and requested that she respond to this letter and provide all Delta County residents a breakdown of the process.

We ran the follow-up letter and I heard from Mary thanking us for running the information as it helped her and others to understand the property tax process.

This isn’t the only time I’ve received feedback on letters. I had a community members call out a local leader and they responded. There was even a letter addressing a concern they had about the paper. This was a tough one to hear, but I published it, addressed the problem and changed my procedure going forward.

To help this is the current letter policy. As always, there are times when we make exceptions but these are the guidelines we do our best to follow.

As always, if you have any feedback for me about the newspaper, please feel free to reach out to me at monica.garcia@lee.net.

