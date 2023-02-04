Let me start by saying this so there’s no misconception: I’m a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

My wife and I, along with our two close friends, make a trip each fall to see the Chiefs in action at Arrowhead Stadium. So yes, I watched last weekend’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, and yes, I was cheering for the Chiefs.

Regardless of the teams involved, I’m not much into smack-talking. I’m a firm believer in letting your play on the field do the talking as opposed to your mouth off of it. So I got tired of hearing about Bengals players calling Arrowhead “Burrowhead” in honor of their quarterback, Joe Burrow, having success there. The Cincinnati mayor making jokes at Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ expense before the game was childish. I didn’t even care for Kansas City Linebacker Willie Gaye saying “nothing” in response to a reporter’s questions about what impressed him when it came to the Bengals’ offense. The Bengals had beaten the Chiefs three times in the past two seasons leading up to last week, so obviously they’re good.

Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce’s post-game interview has been praised and criticized throughout the week, particularly his response to the Cincinnati mayor. But what stood out to me the most, and what I can’t understand, is why more scrutiny isn’t being directed at Bengals Linebacker Germaine Pratt.

A critical mistake by his teammate and fellow linebacker Joseph Ossai at the end of the game when he was called for unnecessary roughness after shoving Mahomes to the ground after he was out-of-bounds. That put the Chiefs in a prime position to kick and make a field goal to win the game, 23-20, and secure another Super Bowl bid.

As the Bengals made their way back to the locker room, Pratt was shown on video screaming, “No, it’s not good. This the mother [expletive]’s last year. Why the [expletive] would you touch the quarterback.”

Look, I know emotions were running high. A Super Bowl appearance was on the line, the season was now over. This team was frustrated by a stupid mistake. But I genuinely felt bad for Ossai. He just finished his second season in the National Football League.

All I could think when I heard this rant was how it went against everything I heard from great coaches I’ve had or interviewed throughout the years. The great ones all had one consistent message: “We lift each other up.” People make mistakes. Teams win together and they lose together.

If Ossai didn’t feel bad yet, and I have no doubt he did, I’m sure getting embarrassed by your teammate in a public setting didn’t help.

Young athletes watching that game also saw a professional publicly humiliate a teammate after making that error.

To his credit, Pratt has acknowledged his mistake and apologized.

“I was emotional. I was in the moment. I was wrong. I would say I was wrong,” he told reporters on Monday in Cincinnati. “As a man, you can look at yourself in the mirror and say I was wrong. I wasn’t a great teammate in that moment.”

Hopefully, that gets out there more. Sports are about far more than winning and losing. They’re about building character and teamwork. It’s great to be competitive, but not at the expense of someone’s feelings.

I’m thankful to all of the coaches who teach their teams right and the athletes who conduct themselves positively and professionally on and off the field.

Kudos to Pratt for acknowledging his mistake. It’s a great lesson for young athletes.

As for the Super Bowl, I’m glad I haven’t heard about any smack talk between the team yet. I’m hoping it stays that way before the game and afterward. I want to see Philadelphia and Kansas City do their “talking” on the field and may the best team win.

The Eagles are a great team. If they win, they earned it. But the fan in me is of course going to say, “GO CHIEFS!”