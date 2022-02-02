As your U.S. senator, my job is to represent your interests in Washington. To do that, I need to know what matters to you. That starts with listening.

I spent the final week of January traveling across our state, listening to Nebraskans’ hopes, worries, and concerns. An early stop was in North Platte, where I spoke with members of the North Platte Regional Airport Authority about their plans for the airport’s future.

Regional airports like North Platte’s are vital to keeping our communities connected. The U.S. Department of Transportation recently recognized that with a more than $1 million investment in the airport, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which Congress passed last year. And North Platte isn’t alone: the Grand Island, Lincoln, Scottsbluff, Kearney, and Omaha airports also received funding in the initial round of investments this bill is making.

The chairman of the airport’s board, Mike Jacobson, told me about their plans for future expansion – and he said they hope to use the funding they received to make a long-overdue investment in a bigger, more modern terminal.

Later in the week, I visited Five-0-Five Brewing Company in Fremont to talk with the mayor, Joey Spellerberg, and members of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. We talked about how the highest inflation rate in 40 years is affecting local businesses, the current labor shortage we see in many states, including Nebraska, and the ongoing supply chain disruptions. This was a great opportunity to hear from some of our state’s entrepreneurs about issues impacting their businesses.

And on Saturday, I joined many Nebraskans in Lincoln for the Walk for Life. For 49 years in a row, Nebraskans have turned out by the thousands to show our support for the right to life. It was especially good to see people of all ages at this year’s walk. With so many young people on the side of life, the future of the pro-life movement is bright.

Those in attendance heard the inspirational story of Ashley Bratcher, an award-winning actress from movies such as “Unplanned” and “Princess Cut.” Ashley’s mother was just 19 years old when she found out she was pregnant. She considered ending her pregnancy, even visiting an abortion clinic before changing her mind and ultimately choosing life for her unborn daughter.

Ashley is now a proud advocate for vulnerable unborn children. She has spoken at crisis pregnancy centers around the country, and also partnered with Heartbeat International to create a scholarship program to help women with unplanned pregnancies continue their education. She is living out what it means to be pro-life, working on behalf of not only the unborn, but their mothers as well.

It was a pleasure to learn about Ashley’s story and visit with many of the Nebraskans who came to the State Capitol to support life. And it was an honor to spend the rest of the week listening to your concerns, both about the future of Nebraska and our country. I am grateful for the chance to be your voice in the U.S. Senate.

Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I look forward to visiting with you again next week.

Deb Fischer is a U.S. senator for Nebraska.

