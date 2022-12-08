Literary lessons learned in 2022

The end of a calendar year is always a good time to pause and reflect about what you’ve accomplished and learned over the past twelve months. As I look back upon 2022, here are four lessons I learned that pertain to my literary life.

First, I learned not to leave irreplaceable, borrowed hardback books where a Labrador puppy can get a hold of them. While this seems like something that someone with a modicum of common sense would already know not to do, in my defense, said puppy didn’t and hasn’t destroyed any of my own books even though many of them are within easy reach for her on the lower shelves of my numerous bookcases. She also hasn’t chewed on any of the other books that are in the same pile as the one she opted to destroy. I do believe it was the scent of the book’s true owner that caused her to lash out at that book, so I won’t be leaving anyone else’s books anywhere that she can get to them.

Second, after spending weeks (a couple years ago) inputting onto a library app on my phone all the necessary information about the roughly 2,000 books I own, I failed to export that information to the cloud where it could then be downloaded and saved onto my computer. Thus, when that phone completely died on me in early October – to the extent that three different technicians couldn’t save anything from it – I had to start over because I use that “my library” app a lot. I am now about halfway through cataloging all my owned books again, but I’ve been sure to upload and update that list twice already, and I also plan to print out a copy when I’m done.

Third, I’d been in the habit of checking out audiobooks from my local library in the form of CDs to listen while driving long distances, for vacations and to visit my daughter who is a twenty-hour car trip away. A friend told me that he uses the Audible app on his phone, but I said that I don’t listen to enough audiobooks to justify the cost of Audible. However, because of our conversation, I remembered that the Libby app I have on my phone for the library gives me access not only to eBooks aplenty, but also to a plethora of audiobooks. Silly, silly me. I’m not sure why I hadn’t thought of that before – most likely because I only listened to audiobooks on very long drives, and those are rare. However, since that conversation, I’ve listened to several audiobooks while doing watercolor painting, while walking on the treadmill, and even while driving shorter distances since I can easily pause and start where I left off from my phone.

Last, I had set a goal of reading sixty books this year, and I do believe I’ll make it as I’m only a couple shy of that number right now. However, since I enjoy reading lengthy novels, I think I need to revert to my usual goal of fifty. I realize that setting reading goals isn’t necessary, but I enjoy setting goals in many areas of my life. Thus, in 2023 my reading goal will once again be fifty books minimum.

If you’ve had a literary-minded epiphany or lesson learned – large or small – this year, I’d love to hear about it.

