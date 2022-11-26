Live music blues

Music has always been an important part of my life, so it was unfortunate that the pandemic soured the live music scene across the world for a while.

But as things have started to normalize a bit again, artists of all genres are taking their shows on the road.

My wife is a longtime Taylor Swift fan, so when she announced her new tour with stops all over the country, we decided to try and get tickets to at least one show.

There’s been a lot reported in the news about all the problems Ticketmaster had when Swift tickets went on sale, and yes, that was half our problem.

But then after waiting for hours and getting a chance to purchase tickets, we were shocked. At that time, tickets were a little more than $200 apiece. And we are talking nosebleed, she-will-look-like-a-dot-tickets. Daily Loud reported on Nov. 18 that some Taylor Swift tickets were selling on resale platforms for as high as $95,000.

We ultimately decided we preferred having a roof over our heads, eating, working heat, cars to drive and that kind of stuff over seeing Swift live.

Then pop artist P!nk announced her new tour, so we decided to give it a go. Again, outrageous prices.

With both attempts there were the ticket prices themselves and then various fees were tacked on, ballooning up the grand totals.

Billboard recently published an article about this issue. Inflation is a simple part of it, supply and demand is another. But another is production costs have risen dramatically to make up for the nearly two-year loss during the pandemic. When artists stopped touring, that meant their crews and venues were also ceasing their source of income. As life has slowly returned to normal, production costs have risen to help adjust for the loss.

Also, artists now take a larger cut out ticket prices than before due to the rise of streaming.

All of these points seems to make a lot of sense. The pandemic affected us in so many ways and probably some we have yet to fully realize.

But paying thousands of dollars to see a concert? If I’m being honest with myself, the majority of musicians sound better in the studio than live.

I had the opportunity to see Dave Matthews Band (DMB) live for the first time in August 2008, and it was probably the best live show I’ve seen ever. And while they put on an entertaining show, it was truly about the musicianship.

Ironically, when DMB came to Omaha earlier this month, I was able to find decent seats for as low as $50 apiece the night before the show.

So, a lot of this seems to be driven by decisions made by the artists themselves.

I understand musicians and everyone working on a tour has to make money to provide for their families; however, major artists have to figure out a happy medium so that fans can see them without breaking their bank accounts and the artist and tour employees can make a decent living.

Strip the show down so there aren’t big spectacles and outrageous sets. Simplify the show and make it all about the music. Whatever can be done to make concerts affordable again.

A few years ago, the Columbus’ Friends Of Music brought Sons of Serendip to town for a show as part of their annual concert series. Affordable tickets and a spectacular performance all about the music. It was a fantastic night!

The Friends of Music is a great local organization that brings various musicians to town each year for amazing performances.

Organizations like this give me and my wallet hope that live music will prosper once again.

Rock on!