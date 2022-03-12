Looking up

I’ve always felt like my favorite comedian of all time, Jerry Seinfeld, perfectly described the difference between being a kid and a parent.

“Kids don't say, ‘Wait.’ They say, ‘Wait up, hey wait up!’ Because when you're little, your life is up. The future is up. Everything you want is up. ‘Hold up.’ ‘Shut up!’ ‘Mom, I'll clean up.’ ‘Let me stay up!’ Parents, of course, are just the opposite. Everything is down. ‘Just calm down.’ ‘Slow down.’ ‘Come down here!’ ‘Sit down.’ ‘Put... that... down.’"

I have two young kids, and now they’re grown enough where I can kind of remember what it was like to be their age - going to school, teachers, the lunch menu, friends and more. I’ve heard songs like “Old Town Road,” “Shut Up And Dance,” and the entire “Encanto” soundtrack enough times that I know all the words without purposely trying to learn them.

But I recently began to come to the realization I’m not that young or hip - it might have started when I pointed out that the characters in “Encanto” seem to be talking about Bruno quite often despite insisting with a song called “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” over and over again that they don’t. Spotting gray in my beard and realizing I’m not even close to being the youngest person in the office anymore didn’t help.

This sentiment was amplified a little more at the beginning of the month when I went down to Dallas for a few days to spend some time with my Dad. It was sort-of a walk down memory lane in a lot of ways, as we went to a Dallas Mavericks game, saw “The Batman” at a local theater, ate some home-cooked meals and went out to eat at an old favorite. After all of these things, I found myself thinking about how I hadn’t been to those places or eaten those things with my Dad since I was a kid.

Now I’m fortunate, as I see my father often despite us living in different states. Although I’ve always called my column “Sharon’s Son” in honor of my late mother, my Dad had and continues to have a profound impact on who I am. Sometimes it’s thanks to his great advice, but often, it’s just how he handles himself.

When he was younger, he had aspirations to be in law enforcement. When he found out I was on the way, he gave up that dream and got into sales, becoming a very successful businessman, ascending to leadership in companies and providing a great life for his family. He’d go into work early, travel across the country, come home probably exhausted and yet never complain.

Despite how busy he was, he was never not there for me. He was at all my athletic activities even though I was by no means the star of any team, he even coached my soccer team one season. He helped quiz me for tests, would take me to movies, often ask how I was doing, and like my Mom, encouraged me to write and to never not believe in myself. He was there when I found out I got into college, when I graduated high school and college, he helped me shop for an engagement ring when I decided I was going to propose to my now wife. He was the strong one when my Mom passed away in 2013, setting aside his own grief for his kids.

He has always reminded me he’s proud of me even if I’m not quite sure why and literally has always been there.

When we were leaving the movie theater - the same theater we have seen dozens of movies at together throughout the years - I couldn’t help but think about how fast time goes by. How lucky I am to still be able to have those experiences with my Dad.

It’s funny how one day we’re the kid wishing and hoping we can be adults, and then we’re adults reminiscing about how great our youth was back in the day. It's important to appreciate the moment and the people we have in our lives now.

My Dad’s the gold standard when it comes to being a Dad, grandfather (my kids call him "Papa") and genuinely nice human being , so fortunately for me, like a kid, I’ll always be looking up to him.

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director at Parkway Plaza and VRLY-Columbus. Reach him via email at matt@getvrly.com.

