Losing my wedding ring on Thanksgiving Day

One September 2009 afternoon, I was walking back to my condominium from my mailbox across the street in the Colorado town I lived in at the time when suddenly a truck pulled over and stopped me.

“Excuse me,” a gentleman said.

I had never seen this person before. He was a middle-aged guy with gray hair, a mustache and looked confused.

“Hey. Can I help you with something?” I kindly asked.

This guy was new to the area and was looking for an apartment complex nearby, but had apparently spent the last 30 minutes driving around trying to decipher exactly where it was because his navigation system wasn’t working properly.

I didn’t think anything of it at the time, but I understood his confusion with some of the wonky street titles, pulled up a map and gave him directions. He thanked me and went on his way. As for me, I went back to my place and didn’t think about that guy ever again.

Now, you’re probably asking why that’s so important.

Fast forward to a frigid Thanksgiving 2009 night in Colorado when my wife, Dad and I got out of the car to make the trek from the parking lot to our condominium about 50 steps away.

We had just gotten back from seeing “Old Dogs” starring John Travolta and the late Robin Williams, and all I could focus on was how I desperately wanted to get out of the cold. So as soon as I got out of the car, I quickly went to put my keys back in my pocket when I suddenly heard the dinging sound metal makes when it hits the surface. I quickly looked at my left hand in horror:

“My wedding ring fell off my finger,” I said, panicking.

“Umm… what?!” my wife replied.

“Fingers shrink in the cold,” I said. “It just came off.”

The million-dollar question was, “where did it go?”

It was a little after 10:30 p.m. when this happened, it was super dark with little to no lighting and all sorts of shrubs covered the ground. We looked for about 30 minutes before deciding to hold off until the next day.

I sprung up the next morning and continued my search for another 30 minutes on yet another cold winter day before my dad came out and suggested we get a metal detector to help locate the ring.

“Great idea!” I thought.

The only problem was that apparently everyone needed a metal detector because the three shops in town that rented them were all out and the stores that sold them were out of stock.

So I drove to a town about an hour north, purchased a metal detector at a department store and drove back home, determined to find this ring.

Two hours with a metal detector, hands ice cold from moving brush out of the way and probably numerous curse words said under my breath, and yet no wedding ring.

I went back inside after spending most of the day scouring the area defeated. I profusely apologized to my wife and told her I would buy a replacement. She wasn’t thrilled. Actually, she was heartbroken. But, she accepted it.

That whole situation put a damper on my Thanksgiving 2009, so I was determined to put it behind me.

OK, so fast forward again to Feb. 7, 2010 — Super Bowl Sunday! The New Orleans Saints were set to face off against the Indianapolis Colts. My wife was upstairs getting ready as we were planning to go over to a friend’s house to watch the game. As I tidied up downstairs, I heard a knock on the front door.

“Hello,” the person said.

“Hi,” I replied, trying to place him but not being able to put my finger on it.

“I’m not sure if you remember me, but I was lost a few months ago and you helped me find where I was going. Your directions helped. I got the apartment,” the man said.

That September afternoon came back to me.

“Oh yeah. That’s great!” I said. “Are you needing directions or help?”

The man seemed to blush a bit and then explained.

“No, no. I actually was walking by and happened to see something glistening in the snow. And I was going to take it, but then I remembered you helping me and so I thought I’d knock on the doors to see if I could find you and if this was yours,” he said, pulling out a silver wedding band.

“My wedding ring!” I shouted.

The man had a big smile on his face as I put out my hand.

“You have no idea what this means to me. You’ve made my day. My whole year!” I told him, excitedly.

The man was still smiling as I put it back on my finger.

“I was having a bad day when I pulled over to ask for directions, and I really appreciated your help. So I’m happy I found you and that you got your ring back,” he told me.

Columbus is a very generous and kind community, probably even more so during the holiday season. But with the holiday season now upon us, my hope is this story is a reminder of the importance of how simple acts of kindness can go a long way. When lines are long and moving slowly at a store, or if service is slow at a restaurant, try to be understanding.

Acts of kindness can make the world a happier place for everyone. Plus, you never know who is having a bad day and how your kindness may positively impact them.

Also note: Guys, make sure your wedding ring is secure on your finger when it’s cold outside.