Making Columbus shine

I’ve said it many a time — it is the people that make our community shine. And this again has recently been proven true. That phase “it takes a village” is so relevant to Columbus. When it comes to great people we are unbelievable. We have individuals that step forward to help make our village.

Earlier this month the City held its Annual Employee Recognition Dinner. This is our annual opportunity to say thank you to all the men and women that work for the city and serve the public. We employ approximately 193 full time employees and numerous part time employees. Not to mention the endless number of volunteers that help in various ways. And this was a special evening for them.

We took time to honor those that have retired. We acknowledge the years of service for many — 5 years, 10 years, 20, 25, and 35 years of service. We also recognized special awards. These are awards that fellow employees have nominated someone for that represents something above and beyond.

Award of Valor—Chico Loroz, Tanner Driefust, David Oborny, Tim Moser, and Adam Pitts. Productivity Award—Nick Mousel and Doug Molczyk. Exemplary Service Award—Jodi Cole. Continuing Education Award—Brenda Pflum. Citizen Volunteer Award—Kathleen Nosal and Kristin Stock.

We also took time to say thank you to those citizens that volunteer and give of their time and talents. These people serve on our various committees and help in so many ways. The time they put in doing homework and going to their respective committee meetings is invaluable. The recommendations that come from our committees save the Council members endless hours of work. Planning and Zoning, Park Board, Senior Advisory, Library Board are just a few and there are many, many more.

I was honored to be a guest at the recent Columbus Sertoma Club Annual Service to Mankind Award Banquet. This is an annual award given to someone that has been nominated for his/her service to others. Someone that has gone above and beyond what might be expected.

The criteria for this award is daunting. The number of people served, helped, or affected by the recipients deeds or services and the quality of the service. There is a definite need for this service and is the service outside their duties of employment. The length of time (hours) spent performing the service. The amount of personal funds, if any, that the recipient has spent on the service.

This year’s winner, Martha Davidson. Martha was nominated by her friend Barb Bohaty. She received testimonials and accolades from multiple friends that all attested to her service. I can tell you that Martha was surprised and humbled by her selection. She joins over 60 other previous winners dating back to 1962. Martha is a true example of being part of a village that works to make Columbus better.

Nov. 11 was Veteran Day signifying the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month when the guns went silent in World War I. This was the war to end all wars. Of course we know that was not the case and conflicts continued. World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Granada, Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and others.

My Veterans Day started in a special way. I was asked by Hy-Vee to participate in their free breakfast for veterans event. I welcomed our vets and thanked them for their service while our local Lions Club served the food. This started at 6 and ran till 10 a.m. I had to leave at 8:30 and they had already served over 250 breakfasts and by the end over 400 breakfasts. I must give kudos to Hy-Vee for this event and the many other activities that they participate in for our community.

I left Hy-Vee in time to get to Lakeview High School to attend our community Veterans Day celebration. This event, which rotates yearly between our three high schools, allows the students an opportunity to participate and hopefully give them some insight and appreciation for our veterans. We honored our veterans with performances by the Lakeview Sr. High Band, American Legion Chorus, American Legion Honor Guard, Guest speaker Col. Retired U.S. Army Doug Whitaker, and Master of Ceremonies Ken Curry. An awesome way to say thank you to all who have served.

I am the proud son of a World War II veteran, who now has past. I did not serve. It is truly one of my greatest honors as mayor to participate in events that honor my friends and fellow citizens that served. I have had the opportunity to be a part of many programs. Numerous Veterans Day programs, Memorial Day programs, I’ve spoken an various VFW and American Legion events. Nothing gives me more pride in representing Columbus than when I am in front of our veterans and saying THANK YOU!

Great things continue to happen in our community. We just received word that the Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation awarded $90,000 in grants to three Columbus organizations. Center for Survivors ($35,000); Centro Hispano ($30,000); and the Columbus Rescue Mission ($25,000). The Foundation Board of Directors approved these grants to help strengthen the community by funding programs which create pathways toward greater self-sufficiency.

The weather is changing and with it also the change in seasons. The holiday season has begun and hopefully many of you have or will get downtown and enjoy the many opportunities that we have. The official kickoff was Thursday the 17th when the Miracle on 13th Street started with the parade, Santa arriving, promotions and specials, and plenty of reason to come downtown and shop local. What a crowd turning out even in some really miserable temperatures. Columbus High also hosted the lighting of the anchor. The activities are just beginning.

In closing this month I must take the time to pay my respects to one of Columbus’s truest “Partners in Progress.” Tony “TR” Raminodo was more than just the leader at Behlen Mfg. Co. Tony cared deeply about Columbus, was vested in our community, and worked to make it a better place. Tony was a gentleman, business leader, and beloved family man. His contributions to our community were great and his legacy will live on.

I wish everyone a blessed Thanksgiving hopefully shared with family and/or friends. God Bless!

Something Good Columbus!