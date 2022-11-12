Marveling at the movies

On May 2, 2008, I reluctantly accompanied my mother to a Dallas-area movie theater to see “Iron Man,” which had been released worldwide that day.

She had read numerous reviews and was convinced it was going to be great. I don’t remember exactly why I wasn’t excited about it, because I loved the character in the comics, but I went in not expecting anything groundbreaking.

But, boy was I amazed.

It was a great movie, with a solid story, plenty of action and a world-class performance by star Robert Downey Jr., who embodied the character of “Tony Stark/Iron Man.” I remember leaving the theater super pumped and thanking my mom for taking me to see it.

Since then, Marvel Studios has released approximately 30 films and various streaming shows through Disney+ and I’m for all of it.

Legendary film director Martin Scorsese has been critical of Marvel and superhero films, with his first comments coming off the record-breaking success of “Avengers: Endgame” a few years ago.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese told Empire. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

I respect his opinion as a great filmmaker, but they’ve always come across to me as sour grapes. I’ve seen a lot of Scorsese’s films, with 2006’s “The Departed” being among my favorites ever. But a lot of his movies to me have the same flaws he speaks of when referencing Marvel and other superhero films.

I’m all for human beings conveying emotional and psychological experiences to others in films because it makes for a great story. But, I wouldn't call a lot of his movies "great."

I could go without the excessive cursing or gun violence and drug use his movies like “The Irishman” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” depict. I know both of these were based on true stories, but even some of his fictional screenplays were average at best.

This is not to say the superhero genre isn’t without its flaws or that Marvel only puts out perfect material. There have been duds in the genre.

But what I love about Marvel Studios specifically is that every movie it puts out is an event or an experience.

Despite tired criticism, these movies, for the most part, have a lot of heart, developed plots and characters They make you think and cheer for the good guys, despise or fear the bad guys, they provide an escape from reality and are a great form of entertainment.

Personally, I love that I watched the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with my late mom, and all these years later, I’m now able to enjoy the newest ones with my wife, my two young kids and my friends.

My son and I have seen a lot of these movies together in theaters. Last December, my son, my two friends and I saw “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at the cinema. In July, my family, my two good friends and I went to Omaha to see “Thor: Love and Thunder” on the silver screen.

This weekend, my wife, my kids, my best friend and I will go to see “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” I’ll remember how my son and I went to go see the first “Black Panther” movie together four years ago. I’ll remember all those years ago when my mom took me to see “Iron Man.”

Every time I see one of these movies I know I’ll be entertained and those good memories will be made with loved ones. And that, to me, is why these movies are so important. That is the point of cinema.