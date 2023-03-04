If you see someone walking around town sporting a Dallas Mavericks T-shirt, hat, coat, jersey or even shoes, chances are it’s me.

Yes, I know we’re in Columbus, Nebraska, where Husker fever surrounds us. But having lived a chunk of my life in the Dallas area, my loyalty to that team dates back more than 21 years.

I began going to Mavericks games as kid with my Dad. We saw the Mavs win, we saw them lose. We were lucky enough to attend dozens of games, including some during playoff runs and a huge win in the 2006 NBA Finals. Of course, after that victory the Mavericks lost four straight games and the overall series.

That being said, my favorite part about going to these games was going with my Dad and bonding over OUR team. I remember when we went to our first game and he said to me as we walked into the stadium, “we’ll see how this goes.”

Strangely enough, this team has been an important part of my life.

I got to meet NBA legend and Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki and fellow NBA legend and former Maverick Steve Nash in 2003.

The Mavs won the 2011 NBA Finals against the same team they lost to in 2006, four days before my son and my Dad’s first grandchild was born.

My fandom rubbed off on my now wife and our two kids. In 2020, I reached out to the Mavericks and explained how my kids had become fans. They ended up sending them both a birthday package with jerseys, hats, stuffed animals and more.

My fandom has even rubbed off on my friends and everything has come full circle.

Recently, one of my good friends and I ventured down to Dallas to watch a Mavericks game with my Dad for his 65th birthday.

The American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas was electric. The three of us were cheering loud and maybe lost our voices in the process, but it was worth it.

The Mavericks ended up beating the Philadelphia 76ers, which made attending the game even sweeter.

But as we exited the venue through the same place we entered 20-plus year ago, I thought back to that first game. Here I was with my Dad, a good friend, now with family and friends who are also hardcore fans.

Yeah, it worked out pretty well, I’d say.

Mavs Fan For Life (MFFL).