Mental health is everything

There was blood … all over the room.

Police got a call about a person who was suffering from numerous knife wounds - a ton of blood had been lost. It was later discovered these wounds were self-inflicted. This person had decided life was too much at the time. Ultimately, and thankfully, this person I know received help before it was too late.

But the reality is, each year millions of Americans face the hardship of living with a mental illness. And, there are many who do not reach out for help because they’re fearful of being shamed and the stigma linked to receiving treatment, or don’t even realize they need help.

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, so it seems like an ideal time to discuss it. Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It affects how we think, feel and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others and make healthy choices.

People can experience different types of mental illnesses or disorders, and they can often occur at the same time. Mental illnesses can occur over a period of time or be episodic.

There are more than 200 types of mental illness, but here are some of the more common ones:

• Anxiety disorders, including panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and phobias.

• Depression, bipolar disorder and other mood disorders.

• Eating disorders

• Personality disorders

• Post-traumatic stress disorder

• Psychotic disorders, including schizophrenia

Mental health has always been an important issue in the world, but I do believe the pandemic and celebrities revealing their own struggles in recent years made the general public more aware of just how prevalent theseissues are in our country, our state, and, even to some extent, our community.

A few years ago, I attended the Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide awareness and prevention in Columbus, where hundreds of people showed up to remember loved ones who died by suicide. It was touching, but also very painful to see so many people in pain from missing those they cared about and lost.

Of course, there are all kinds of mental health illnesses. Some might say it’s up to the people with these illnesses to speak up; however, I would challenge us all to ask our family and friends if they are doing OK. Sometimes those who are struggling are not vocal about their hardships. And, even if someone is perfectly fine, it can be a nice reminder to us all as individuals that we’re cared about when someone asks us. And, if we suspect someone might be struggling for some reason, we should try to help and support them - not avoid them or leave them to figure it out on their own.

Remember, we all deserve to be happy.

Here are some helpful tips Mentalhealth.org suggests for everyone to follow:

1. Talk about your feelings. Talking about your feelings can help you stay in good mental health and deal with times when you feel troubled. This could be your close friend, a medical professional or a leader in your church -- whomever you feel most comfortable with.

2. Keep active. It's been said even a short 20 minute walk outside will boost your mood.

3. Eat well. A well-balanced diet has many benefits including improving your mental health and wellbeing. With increased energy levels, a stronger immune system, a reduced risk of chronic illness and more, individuals may find it easier to seek the help they need.

4. Drink sensibly. Drinking more water throughout the day helps with everything from aiding to digestion to normalizing blood pressure and more.

5. Keep in touch. Reaching out and communicating with family and friends could lead to conversations on what's going on with the individual.

6. Ask for help. Reaching out to those who care about you or your doctor is a good first step.

7. Take a break. Feeling overwhelmed at work? Take a short break. Not sure what your next step should be? Go for a walk or do something where you are not thinking about a particular problem.

8. Do something you're good at. Even doing something small will give you a boost of confidence and enjoyment.

I’m not sure who needs to read this right now, but I’m hoping this quote from John Green helps at least one person. I found it to be very powerful:

“There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t.”

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director of Parkway Plaza. Reach him via email at mLindberg41@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0