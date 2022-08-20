Mom’s meatloaf

In Eminem’s iconic 2002 anthem “Lose Yourself,” there’s a line in the song where he references his “mom’s spaghetti” that has become so infused into pop culture that millions of people almost immediately understand the reference when they hear it.

Every time I hear that line in the song, I always think about how he must have good memories of his mom cooking him spaghetti with meatballs to reference in a song for the movie soundtrack of “8 Mile,” to later open a restaurant in Detroit called “Mom’s Spaghetti,” and to sell it by the jar.

Then I hark back to my youth, now fully appreciating home cooked meals my parents made regularly. My mom made a lot of good dishes, and I’m part Italian, so pasta was a staple in our house. But, my favorite wasn’t my “Mom’s spaghetti.” It was her meatloaf.

You’re maybe reading this and thinking, “meatloaf, really?” Yes, I know it’s ground beef and a mix of various ingredients formed into the shape of a loaf and then baked or smoked. It probably doesn’t sound that great to some, but my mom’s was mouth-watering good.

She ALWAYS cooked it perfectly, and it had just the right mix of onions, peppers and other various sauces. Whenever she made it, I always knew I was in for a very good dinner.

As I got older, she made it on special occasions. My birthday, high school graduation and when I came back home from college for holidays. The last time I remember having it was when I traveled just before Christmas from my house in Colorado at the time to Chicago, where she was living. After getting to her place from the airport and opening her front door, that signature aroma of her “famous” meatloaf permeated her home.

Together, we ate a fantastic meal and talked for more than an hour at the table. The next day my now-wife, Sarah, was flying in, and we would pick her up. I’d then take her to downtown Chicago and propose to her.

“Tomorrow night, we will celebrate,” my mom told me.

“That’s if she says yes. If she says no, it’s going to be awkward,” I replied.

“Do you think she’ll say no?” my mom asked.

I couldn’t see my own face, but I’m pretty sure my face looked visibly concerned.

“I mean, I hope not, but now you have me worried,” I said.

My mom smiled — she always knew how to get a good rise out of me in the name of fun. We did it to each other all the time with love.

“Matthew, you’re worrying,” she said, bringing her dish to the sink.

The one thing I’m kicking myself for now is that despite loving my mom’s meatloaf for 20-plus years, I never once thought about asking her for the recipe. There was one time when I was a kid she asked if I wanted to learn how to make it, and I admittedly wasn’t interested. It sounded boring.

I didn’t think about taking her recipe box after she was gone — I actually don’t know what happened to it. I wrongly assumed (you know what they say about assuming anything) that my dad knew the recipe — he had no idea.

So in the last nine years, I’ve reluctantly tried meatloaves at restaurants across the country and other home-cooked ones. All were good (OK, one wasn't), but I’ve never come across one that really matched my mom’s.

I’ve come to realize with each disappointment that my quest to replicate that meatloaf probably has less to do with the dish and more so the memories I’ve associated with it throughout the years.

If you have or know of a “famous” recipe in your family, I would encourage you to learn it or to share it if you’re the one who has it. And if the people you offer to teach it to don’t seem that interested, find a way to show them.

Food is an effective trigger of deeper memories, of feelings and emotions that are so important later in life.

It doesn’t matter what the dish is, it’s about being able to have those special moments and being able to share it with your loved ones. If you have a recipe and nobody seems interested in learning it now, trust me, they will later. And if your family has a recipe you can learn, trust me, you and your loved ones will appreciate having it later.

If you know of a good meatloaf, I’m listening.

Last but not least: Thanks for the memories, Mom.

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director of Parkway Plaza. Reach him via email at mLindberg41@gmail.com.