Moments blinked to memory

I recently watched a movie in which a character, who wanted to remember certain moments in his life, would blink at them, as if his eyes were a camera and he could freeze-frame the images in his mind. While a bit silly, we all have done this in one way or another.

Some might remember the moment they heard John F. Kennedy was shot or when astronaut Neil Armstrong radioed to NASA, “The Eagle has landed.” Others know the exact place they were standing when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds into its flight. (I was in my college apartment ironing while watching it on TV.) Most of us can recall where we were when the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center collapsed, and it seems the world’s eyes are currently blinking into memory images of Ukraine and its people under violent attack from Russia.

In between these historic experiences - which should never be forgotten - there are hundreds, if not thousands of intimate moments which create a composite of who we are as individuals. Perhaps our consciousness collects them, so that when bigger, incomprehensible events take place and we feel disconnected or helpless, we retrieve these personal visions to regain a sense of peace or stability.

To give you an example, I remember one morning at Sunday school when I was seven. We were told to write our worst sin on a small piece of paper. I sat at a short, round table in a narrow room with toast-colored carpeting and colorful posters of Jesus and people of the Bible hanging on the painted concrete walls. I can still see my fingers wrapped around the number 2 pencil as I formed grey letters on the ivory square.

Afterwards, we were instructed to fold and place them in a green, glass ashtray our teacher held as she sat on a tiny chair in the middle of us. Once our recorded wrongdoings were collected, she balanced the ashtray on her knees, opened a book of matches, and burned the secret confessions into a half a cup of ashes.

Our eyes were eggshells as we watched the flames and smoke devour our innocent transgressions, yet I also recall a real and physical sense of relief and liberation. Our teacher told us that was forgiveness.

Another reflection imprinting my life is of Mrs. Mary Jewell Ledbetter, my high school creative writing teacher, slaloming between our desks as she played a bamboo flute. Her blah-colored, buttoned shirt beneath a tan utility jacket were as mundane as her curly, mouse-brown hair and practical leather loafers. Some of my classmates callously called her “Mrs. Bedwetter” behind her back, but I found her fascinating.

Every summer, she would do something adventurous like go white water rafting, polar bear watching, or take a backpack trip on a llama. She traveled to countries like Australia, Nepal, Lichtenstein, and the Soviet Union, and brought back artifacts and entertaining stories to share with her students.

Each time she opened her classroom closet and searched its shelves for a unique prop or foreign relic to show and tell, I would get those same Sunday school feelings of liberation. Her haunting flute melody and pint-sized frame twist-turning its way through our desks was blinked into memory. That image, coupled with her instruction to record whatever came to mind, kindled my desire to become a writer.

In 1992, ten years after I graduated from high school and was a creative writing teacher myself, I sent a letter to Mrs. Ledbetter to thank her for inspiring me. I still have her reply, now a coveted treasure of my own kept in a closet with other valuable musings. I bring it out from time to time as a show and tell of my own history. Perhaps you, too, hold a mental snapshot of someone who encouraged your career or helped you find absolution amid the wrongs of life.

As both emotional events and atrocities continue, whether in our own personal hemispheres or on the other side of the globe, may we blink the positive moments into permanent record, find hope in man’s ability to overcome incredible odds, replace darkness with light, and find reconciliation when sins are too great to comprehend or forgive.

Jeanne Schieffer is a published writer, poet, and professional communicator with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, respectively. She can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com. Schieffer’s column will publish the first Saturday of every month.

