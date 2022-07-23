My name Is Earl

When I was a little boy, I didn’t like the name Earl.

I thought it was terrible, and I had no idea why my parents made it my middle name.

When my peers found out what the “E” in my initials stood for, I was constantly picked on, mostly given stupid nicknames that conveniently always rhymed.

When I asked my parents why they had given me what I thought at the time was such a unique middle name, they just mentioned they had thought about using James before deciding on Earl. This drove me nuts. I would tell myself, "Nobody would make fun of James."

It was only when I got older I learned there was significance to the four-letter name. Earl was actually my grandfather’s first name. I hadn’t realized this sooner because my dad and all my other adult relatives called him Harv (Harvey was his middle name). To me, he was always just “Papa.”

Now it always reminds me of my late grandfather, Earl Harvey Lindberg, who passed away the day before Thanksgiving in 2013.

He was, to say the least, class personified. Papa was a hard worker and true family man. In my grandmother’s final few years she would often tell me stories of when Papa would come home from a long day of work, his young kids (my dad, my uncle Scott, my aunts Alison and Tracey) would almost immediately want his attention. Even though my grandmother would ask that they let him relax, he would insist he didn’t mind and would go play catch or with dolls (depending on the kid), doing whatever they wanted without a single complaint. He was, I am told, a terrific father and husband.

That also rings true when talking about the kind of grandfather he was. Papa was always full of joy and excitement — I looked forward to and cringed at the same time when thinking about how he would give me one of his family-famous “noogies” each time we visited our grandparents. He sparked my love of basketball — recording tapes of the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball squad, also known as the "Dream Team," playing for the gold in Barcelona, for us to watch together. He could have been a broadcaster as how he would react to Michael Jordan dunking, among other things, was some of the best commentary I’ve heard.

He also instilled in me a love for blueberry pancakes and rollups (rolled up pancake with butter, powdered sugar and lemon juice), as he was “the man” when it came to making a great breakfast.

Most important, he was just a wonderful person. He always supported and encouraged me, no matter what it was regarding. He did that for everyone he cared about.

Papa had some health issues the last several years of his life that hurt his memory and energy, but somehow he would always remember I was a journalist — reminding me of his old journalism saying — “It’s all about the who, what, when, where and why, right Matt?” I would reply, “You got it, Papa.”

As I got older, new fun interactions with Papa came about. I’ll always remember the night before my wedding, on Oct. 9, 2009, when he pulled me aside to tell me he was not a fan of cold Seneca, Kansas, my wife’s hometown where we got married. The guy was, to say the least, a trooper for flying several hours from San Francisco to Kansas City, Missouri, and then sitting in a car to travel two hours north.

“I don’t care if the Pope comes here. I’m never coming back to Seneca, Kansas,” he quipped. “It’s way too cold!”

The last time I saw him was in October 2013, and we had many good chats. He also got to spend some time with my wife and son, his first great-grandchild, which I am thankful to have witnessed.

It’s funny — when I was young, I always told my parents I didn’t like my middle name and how I was going to change it. But as I’ve grown, and especially now, I’m proud of the "E" in my initials. It’s a reminder of one of the greatest people I’ve ever known.

Kudos to all the Earls out there!