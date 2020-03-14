Nebraskans keep American safe

You have probably seen the headlines about the new coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. In Nebraska, one woman is in critical condition, two of her family members have tested positive, and schools have now closed in districts including Hooper, Fremont, and Plattsmouth.

While the news can certainly be scary and everyone should take necessary precautions to stay safe, it is important to know that our fellow Nebraskans are doing incredible work in our state to monitor and stabilize the situation.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and Nebraska Medicine have stepped up in combatting this disease. They are currently housing individuals from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in their 20-bed National Quarantine Unit and moving some patients as needed to their Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. Others have been released after being cleared. The Nebraska woman in critical condition is also receiving care in the Biocontainment Unit.

However, UNMC is going beyond quarantining individuals, and is also now working to test treatments. On February 26, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced that America’s first clinical trial on coronavirus therapy had begun at UNMC, evaluating the safety of an antiviral drug to treat the disease.