New Year’s Reading Resolutions

Each January, I begin the new year with reading resolutions, the books I’m hoping to read in the coming year. Unfortunately, I never complete the list, but I do try. The main reason I fail to read every book I resolve to read each year is that it’s impossible to know what I’ll feel like reading in July at the beginning of January. There are a few books, though, that I’ve been resolved to read for a few years now, so I want to make a concerted effort to read them this year.

One book that’s been on my list for far too long is “Dune” by Frank Herbert. I own a copy, have for years, but I continue to put off reading it. That’s because I’ve never been a sci-fi fan, but I know that this book is considered a classic in that genre and that it deals with themes that anyone can relate to, so I want to read it.

Another long book that I’ve been resolved to read for many years is “Shogun” by James Clavell. Recently, in my favorite used bookstore, I came across the remaining five books that complete this series, so I bought them, partly because they were affordable, and partly because I thought I’d finally read the first novel if I had the other five staring down at me from my bookshelves.

I have a multitude of short story collections that I want to read, but the main ones are those by Dorothy Parker, Eudora Welty, Flannery O’Connor, and Alice Munro. These four ladies have written such a plethora of witty and wonderful stories that I can’t hope to wade through all of them this year, but I can certainly try. I’ll add to them the Pulitzer Prize winner titled “The Collected Stories of Jean Stafford” that I haven’t quite finished even though I’ve owned it for more than a decade.

Two story collections written by men that are high on my list are the collected stories of Wallace Stegner and those of William Trevor. I also want to make more progress on the complete stories of Jorge Luis Borges; I’m reading them in their original Spanish, so it takes me longer to read and process each story, but since I’m able to read and understand Spanish, it’s important to me to read his work in its original, pure form.

Finally, I would like to read either Kenneth Follett’s “Kingsbridge” series, the first of which is “The Pillars of the Earth,” or George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, the first of which is “A Game of Thrones.” It pains me to admit that I haven’t read a word of either even though I own all the books! Since Martin still hasn’t released the final book, though, I’m more inclined to read Follett first.

“The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” by Carson McCullers, “The Tin Drum” by Gunter Grass, and “Of Human Bondage” by Somerset Maughan have been on my lists for years, too.

I’ll choose one or more of these for “Novel Thoughts” this year, so let me know if there’s one of these books that you’d love to read, too. We can help each other complete our reading resolutions for 2023. Happy New Year, and happy reading!

Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.

This month’s reading selection is “Hard Times” by Charles Dickens.