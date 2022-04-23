News in Columbus

Once again I had the opportunity to be involved with an event that celebrated some of our future leaders. These were Boy Scouts and more specifically they were Eagle Scouts. Those few individuals that put in the time and the effort to accomplish this awesome feat. Several area young men were recognized. Derek Glasshoff, Nathanial Eisenmenger, Austin Boswell, Tyler Stuart, Josh Nelson, Trevor Bardsley and Elijah Peters.

Along with honoring these individual Scouts those that helped them along their journey were also honored. Fathers, mothers, neighbors and friends all put in countless hours of volunteer time helping these Scouts maneuver though the program. These are the unsung mentors that are building our next generation of leaders.

One of these mentors that was honored was Charlie Bahr, our councilmen and longtime Scout leader. Charlie was recognized for 40 years of service to Scouting. He has been involved because he loves it and he sees the results in these young Scouts maturing and moving forward. The need for mentors to stay involved and help guide our youth is more important today than ever. Thank you Charlie and all the others for all you do!

The Nebraska Admirals Association was in Columbus for their annual conference in early April. This organization sailed into town and held their event at Wunderlichs. These individuals are honored by the governor with an Admirals certificate and their mission is to promote tourism in the state. I highlighted the many things going on within our city and they finished their day with a visit to the Higgins Memorial. Another opportunity to show off all we have in Columbus.

And so much is going on. Our community continues to grow. At this month's Planning and Zoning multiple development packages for new housing developments were brought forward and approved. 32nd Street extending 49th Avenue south, west of 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street, and 33rd Street and east of 48th Avenue. We must continue to bring developments such as these into reality to address our housing needs.

The Super Saver redevelopment project was also approved. Officially known as the Redevelopment Plan for B&R Stores. This project will consist of two phases, in Phase 1 the building of a new store (on the north end of the property where the mobile homes currently sit) and a fuel island followed by the demolition of the existing store. This work is expected to move forward this fall.

Phase 2 of this redevelopment will include the building of 40-44 affordable housing units along the western edge of the property. The exact timing of this phase is not yet set. But the inclusion of these housing units is a great addition to this redevelopment package.

I spent time in last month's article detailing the efforts that were going on as were looking into usage options at the Aquatic Center. To recap: Staff were reviewing options to try and align facility usage with cost of operations. Some options were presented at the March Park Board meeting and it was tabled while staff worked on other options.

At the April Park Board meeting three options were presented. Leaving things the same, reducing hours (totally eliminating afternoon/evening/weekend hours), reducing hours (retaining some evening and Saturday hours). The Board also presented a set of rate increases.

Let me point out that at no time during any of these discussions was closure of the Aquatic Center considered. I should also point out that none of these discussions have anything to do with Columbus Public School and the swim team's use of the facility. And although many want to use either of these scenarios as an argument in these discussions, they were never part of the changes discussed.

Staff took the Park Board decision to go with reduced hours and amended it making the following recommendation to the City Council at the April 18 meeting: New hours 8 a.m. -1 p.m., M-T-Th; 4-7 p.m.; Sat 12-4 p.m., closed June 1 - Aug. 1 (with swimming available at the Plunge), and the rate increase.

At the council meeting an amendment was added to the above recommendation adding Wednesday 4-7 p.m., 1.5 hours, in the evenings after swim team practice, and close June 15 - Aug. 15. The exact rate increases will studied and determined for implementation into next year's budget.

It was the council's position that this recommendation represented an appropriate compromise to many of the concerns raised during the discussions. It contains many evening hours, keeps Saturday hours which is a time for many special events and rate increases are long overdue. This represents significant savings and allows flexibility with staff that is necessary.

As with all changes you will never please everybody. We know some will not approve of these changes and might quit. I'm sorry if that is the case. The Aquatic Center needs more patrons. Hopefully those that use it will spread the word. It is our elected duty to constantly review where money is being spent. We must make decisions that we believe are in the best interest of the entire community; not just a certain amenity.

This month we said goodbye to longtime city employee Dan Curtis who has headed up our community development department. Dan is retiring after 27 years with the city. Dan’s extensive knowledge of building codes and his ability to interpret them made him a valuable asset to the city, its citizens and area builders. We thank Dan for his tireless efforts over the years and wish him the best in the next chapter of his life.

Andy Woehrer has been named chief building and code official. He will do the reviewing of building plans and building inspections that Dan had done. Other work that had been done by Dan and/or his department will go to the city engineering department where we are hiring a new project engineer.

As our city grows there are more and more projects that come forth. And everyone wants everything done quickly. We analyzed our process and looked at where the bottlenecks were. What area or areas were causing delays and frustrations in getting things done. Our engineering department is overwhelmed. The flow of material must move though engineering to ensure that things are getting done correctly. So adding staff where the bottleneck exists makes the most sense.

Always trying to make the process quicker and smoother.

Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.

