No place like Grandma's

It’s often said that there’s no place like home, except Grandma’s.

Growing up, when you were a grandkid and went to Grandma Graham’s, chances are you had a good meal, a Dairy Queen Dilly Bar, shared some laughs and were told to not pay any attention to Grandpa’s framed picture of legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka on the sidelines flipping the bird at the camera down in the basement while we played pool.

But one of my earliest and fondest memories of my Grandma Graham was when I was just 5 years old. On this particular visit in 1991, she pulled out a brand new VHS copy of “Home Alone” for us to watch. This was in August, the heat of summer, so it was weird to watch a Christmas movie. But, we did and I loved it. We watched it together again when Christmas came around that year.

For the next several years no matter the time of year, I often found myself pulling out that VHS tape to watch the film when I was at her house. And at the end of each visit, I pleaded with her to let me take it home but she would always say, “you’ll just have to watch it at Grandma’s.”

Sure I could have bought my own copy, but there was something special about always watching it at Grandma’s.

Among Grandma’s many talents was her ability to pick out good movies to add to her at-home collection for grandkids to enjoy. I recall my cousin Jim and I wearing out Grandma’s copy of “Batman Returns” at her condo at Lake Michigan and her not being a big fan of “The Penguin” in the movie. But she watched it with us at least once.

These are just two of millions of memories I have, but I’m sure my aunts, uncles, cousins and more have all sorts of memories that highlight Grandma.

There was so much to Grandma. She was always a friendly face to just about anyone she came into contact with over the years, except maybe Green Bay Packers fans.

She was a friend, a wife, a mother, a mother-in-law, a cousin, a friend, a grandmother, and in more recent years, a great-grandmother to five kiddos (two of whom are my son and daughter).

I consider myself lucky Grandma had been part of my life for so long. She was part of so many important life milestones, such as learning to walk, graduating high school and college, my wedding, the birth of my children and getting to witness my son take his first steps ever in her kitchen.

She passed away on Nov. 22. So though I’m sad she’s no longer here, I’m extremely thankful I got 36 wonderful years of her love, guidance and support.

I’m thankful that for the last nine years we would talk almost weekly, sometimes more, and I’d hear all about the books she was reading, who she recently spoke to and what was happening in their lives even though I had no idea who these people were.

I loved hearing all the stories and updates about my cousins, my aunts and my uncles. Even though I don’t talk to or see them nearly enough, I feel like I’ve kept tabs based on all Grandma’s updates. She was always so proud of her family.

Oftentimes I kept hearing the same few stories over and over, but it never mattered. She told those old stories so well they never really got old.

She was there when I got my finger hurt when it caught in a desk drawer as a little boy and bandaged it up; she was there when I married the love of my life; she assured me I would be a great father before my son was born in 2011 and again when my daughter was born in 2015; and she was there to oddly comfort me when we grieved the loss of her daughter and my mother in 2013.

She reminded me earlier this year in one of our last conversations that she was proud of me and that she knew I could keep reaching and eventually get to the stars, so to speak, if I kept applying myself.

She was always there for her family.

This Christmas, I’ll play “Home Alone” a few more times and think about that afternoon we watched it together for the first time on VHS in the living room, laughing away at all the ridiculousness that movie had to offer. I can’t hear someone say “Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal” without thinking of her chuckling.

I’ll think about her warning to ignore the picture of Ditka amongst “Da Bears” paraphernalia down in the basement on our way to shoot pool.

And when I look up at the stars, from now on I’ll smile a little bigger knowing she, Mom and Grandpa are up there rooting for the whole family.