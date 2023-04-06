One of the most common topics of conversation that comes up in online chats about books is whether it is okay if you “DNF” a book. If you’re not up on the lingo, DNF means “did not finish.” Some readers have a hard time giving up on a book, no matter how much they are disliking it, so they look to other readers for advice about this.

Sometimes, they want to know if a certain book gets better and if they should keep reading until it does. Sometimes, they want to know if other readers feel guilty if they add a book to their DNF pile and how those readers cope with their feelings of guilt.

I’m here to tell you a very simple thing: life and our limited reading time within the confines of our lives are far too short to waste on reading books you don’t like, provided the books are of your choosing and not required reading for a class or your career. Thus, if you do not like the book you are reading, do not finish it; move on to something else.

If you are wondering whether a certain book gets better, then do what I do and skip to the ending to find out. If you think that will utterly ruin the book for you, then skip ahead a few chapters and read a couple random pages. If the story grabs you during those pages, then don’t give up on it; return to where you left off, knowing it gets better. Trust your own reading preferences over those of random strangers on the internet or even of those in your book club because we all enjoy different things.

As to the feelings of guilt, I can relate to those. I, too, hate to put down a book that I’m not enjoying because I want to give it and its author the benefit of the doubt, and I usually think something along the lines of, “I’ve come this far, so I should see it through until the end.” However, there are millions of books out there just waiting for your time– think of them as the proverbial “more fish in the sea” and move on to a different, and, hopefully, better book.

The older you get, the more you realize that life is far too short to accomplish everything you’d like to do. A book can take hours, if not days, of your time, so walk away from it if it’s not providing joy or a level of enhanced quality to your life, or skip ahead and gauge whether it’s worth it to you to push through until the end.

Some people prefer to give a book 50 to one 100 pages before adding it to their DNF piles. I think that’s somewhat arbitrary, but if that works for you, then do it. I think it boils down to the type of book you like to read; if it’s a long classic, you may want to stick with it for a couple hundred pages because older stories tend to have slow builds in them, but if it’s a modern novel, you might realize within a couple chapters if the book is or isn’t your cup of tea.

Bottom line – read what you want. If you hate a book, move on. You have my blessing, for whatever that’s worth to you. Happy reading!

This month’s reading selection is “Reading Lolita in Tehran: A Memoir in Books” by Azar Nafisi.

