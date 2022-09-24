On the move in Columbus

Not long ago, my kids and I spent a couple of hours over at Lake Esther enjoying the fresh air. I walked while they enjoyed zooming ahead on their folding, portable scooters.

After we did that, we raced over to nearby Sunset Park, where they had a ball on the swings and went down the slides.

It was a fun way to spend part of the day and came after a 15-minute discussion in which we determined where we wanted to go. There are a lot of options in Columbus to go explore, which is a far cry from when I was a kid.

When I was my kids’ age growing up outside Chicago, there really only was one viable park option if I wanted to walk there. It had what we kids called “the tornado,” a big spiral plastic slide that resembled a tornado (such an original nickname, right?), it had swings, a teeter-totter, monkey bars and pretty much all the essential playground features.

But, it was one park. All the other ones required a car ride to another part of town.

In Columbus, one can enjoy all of our parks and trails in basically our backyards. So I’m just going to say it: Possibly two of the most underrated assets our community has to offer are our extensive walking trails and parks.

I’ve lived in Colorado twice in my life, and I always enjoyed doing a little hiking or walking. I do miss those scenic views of the mountains; however, I sure love taking my two dogs for walks on the trails on the north side of town that go all around Parkway Plaza, Columbus High School, Columbus Community Hospital and Sunset Park/Lake Esther.

Even more encouraging is the City of Columbus’ efforts on the Powerhouse Park Trail. This trail is located between the south bank of the Lost Creek flood control and the north side of Lost Creek Parkway from Wilderness Road to 33rd Avenue.

As part of the city’s master plan, the approximately 1-mile long concrete paved trail project will provide a connection of the trail system located around the Columbus High School, Columbus Community Hospital and Sunset Park area to the trail system north of Columbus around Lake Babcock, Lake North and Loup Power Park and Campground.

So now people can walk, bike, run, skip, whatever they please, from the Lake North area down to the north-central part of town. THIS IS AWESOME. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony next month to formally celebrate the expansion of the trail, according to officials I spoke with at Columbus Area Recreational Trails (CART).

Another asset to Columbus is its plethora of beautiful parks. For example, Sunset Park is a great place to take a walk around the lake or let kids enjoy the playground and swings. Glur, Gerrard and Pawnee parks are also among the many that offer a nice setting to enjoy some time outdoors.

I’m bringing this all up because I often hear people say there isn’t much to do in Columbus. As someone who has lived all over the country in my life, I say confidently that Columbus and Platte County as a whole have a lot to offer. These trails and parks we have are amazing, and speaking from experience, there are many communities across the country that aren’t as fortunate to have these kinds of high-quality amenities in their backyard. So if you can't find something to do, you're not looking hard enough.

I know the City of Columbus previously sent out a big survey as a way to gauge residents’ desires, and the trails were a big want. Let’s give appreciation to our city officials for taking this initiative, listening and taking steps to help find solutions and provide these outdoor assets to us.

See you outside!