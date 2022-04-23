One of a kind

Whenever my family and I stop by the local Dairy Queen, I can’t help but think back to my childhood visits to Grandma Graham’s house, where I was always guaranteed a famous Dilly Bar.

A Dilly Bar is a signature DQ soft serve with a delicious coating of chocolate, cherry or butterscotch. It was a treat I really only ever got when we would visit her, which was at least once a month at the time because my family and most of my extended family lived in the Chicago area at the time.

Of course, the ice cream treat wasn’t the only reason I liked going over there. If I was lucky, my cousins, aunts and uncles were there as well, which resulted in a lot of fun in the backyard among the young ones.

On the occasions when my Mom would drive us over to her house about 35-40 minutes away, it wasn’t as exciting. But, Grandma Graham found subtle ways to make it fun. We were allowed to shoot pool in my Grandpa’s “man cave” as long as we didn’t mess with or break anything (there were a lot of Chicago Bears memorabilia down there), or she’d pop in the latest VHS she had purchased for kids to enjoy - “Home Alone” was a popular choice among the Lindberg kids regardless of the time of year. Occasionally, and I’m talking really not that often, she would convince my Mom we needed to get in the car and drive over the White Castle for lunch.

What I’ve always admired most about Grandma Graham is her selflessness. This is a woman who contracted polio, a virus that caused paralysis in one of her legs, before the vaccine was widely available. Yet she always worked hard, she raised four children, always provided her family with a hot plate of food and a clean home despite battling some health issues throughout the years.

At one point when I was a young kid, and I’m talking young because “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” were everything to me at the time, I became fascinated with a house down the street from her place. It was unique, as it looked more like a castle than a home. I was convinced someone royal or of importance lived there.

Now of course she knew my theory was completely wrong. Maybe she wanted me to stop talking about the “castle house” and all my conspiracy theories, but one afternoon she decided we should walk down the street, knock on the door and introduce ourselves to find out who lived there.

I was elated! We hustled down there, rang the doorbell and waited as I was convinced my theory was about to be revealed as a great revelation. Some kind of celebrity, king, queen, princess, prince - it didn’t matter who - was living there in secret and we were about to meet him or her.

When the couple answered the door, my Grandma explained to them my theory and … I was … wrong (you didn’t think I was correct, right? Would have been awesome if I was, though!) They weren’t royal, they weren’t famous; however, they were nice, and appreciated my curiosity.

Here’s another thing: One summer weekend when I was still in elementary school, my grandparents took me on a weekend trip to their getaway home at Lake Michigan. I’ll be honest, I really had no idea what I was going to do with my grandparents all weekend.

We swam at the pool, took long walks on the beach searching for sea glass and had many good meals. I also remember my Grandma had purchased “Batman Returns,” a new VHS release at the time. Now, I know for a fact my Grandma has no interest in comic books or superheroes like Batman. But, she endured watching that movie with me at least twice that weekend.

Unfortunately, I haven’t seen her in person in several years due to the pandemic and busy schedules. We were talking on the phone at least once a week up until a few months ago when health issues made it difficult for her to have access to a phone. I’m sure she’s reading a lot of interesting books, because she’s an avid reader. I always enjoyed hearing about the latest book she was reading.

Talking with her over the phone these last few years has been extra special as she's my last remaining living grandparent - so reflecting on those moments I mentioned with her makes me so appreciative of having gotten to live so close to her for the 13 first years of my life.

I have still seen her on holidays and various occasions as I've gotten older, and we have spoken frequently, so I'm thankful for the influence she has had on me - whether she knows it or not.

She has endured a lot - losing my grandfather, my mother (her daughter), battling polio and probably dealing with a lot more in her life than she has ever led on. But, you wouldn’t know it because she doesn’t complain.

Grandma Graham has and always will be a selfless fighter. I’m looking forward to our next call because I know despite everything she’s dealt with the last few months, she’s going to be happily asking about her great-grandchildren. She wouldn’t have it any other way.

Please keep Grandma Graham in your thoughts, and give your elders a call or visit. A DQ Dilly Bar might be on my agenda this weekend.

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director at Parkway Plaza and VRLY Columbus. Reach him via email at mlindberg41@gmail.com.

