Major League Baseball’s 2023 Opening Day kicked off in grand fashion on Thursday, March 30, with 15 games – action from all 30 teams! I watched … none of them. Not an inning, not a minute.

Don’t get me wrong, baseball is a great sport. I’m a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, and I’m very thankful I got to see them win the World Series in 2016 – something generations of my family and fans never saw as it was their first World Series win in 108 years at the time.

To me, baseball is just not a sport I enjoy watching on television. I’d much rather check out a game live, whether local youth, college or MLB. There’s honestly nothing quite like being at an MLB ballpark among thousands of fans, smelling the fresh-cut grass, stadium hot dogs, nacho cheese and cold beer.

Throughout my life, I’ve been fortunate to see a game at many awesome venues: Wrigley Field (Cubs), Comiskey Park (White Sox), Kauffman Stadium (Royals), Oakland Coliseum (A’s), the old Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees), Globe Life Park (Texas Rangers) and Minute Maid Park (Houston Astros). At least those are the ones I can remember offhand.

The game at Yankee Stadium sticks out because I was there when the Yankees were playing the Cubs and it was neat to be in a place with so much history before they tore it down. Same goes for the many games I’ve seen at Wrigley Field. There’s also a lot of sentimental value in that stadium for me being a Cubs fan, plus it’s where I saw my first MLB game and it’s where my son saw his first MLB game when he was not even 2.

But the game I will always remember the best happened in the late 1990s, when I went to an A’s game as a middle schooler with my family. They were hosting Bay Area rival, the San Francisco Giants. Naturally, like every little kid does, I brought my baseball glove.

My Dad got us awesome seats, second row up right behind first base and right above the Giants’ dugout. We had gotten to the stadium early, so the teams were on the field doing batting practice and warming up.

At this point, there was a mob of people waiting to the left of us in hopes players would exit the field and sign autographs on their way to their locker rooms. I attempted to find my way within the crowd, but really didn’t have much luck. So, I slowly made my way down the stairs and found myself between the Giants’ dugout and home plate, in the first row of the stands, watching the players.

Suddenly, I hear a voice and look up to hear someone trying to get my attention.

“Hey kid,” he said.

I looked in his direction, almost questioning who he was talking to because I was certain it couldn’t be me.

“Yes, you,” he said.

I quickly realize adults and kids have swarmed around me and that the man talking to me was then Giants-star Barry Bonds.

“This is for you,” he said, pointing at me, holding up a baseball.

Of course, fellow kids and even the adults didn’t pay any mind to what he said. They all raised their gloves or bare hands attempting to make the catch.

But I didn’t let this stop me. I put up my glove and followed the ball, making what I will say was the most glorious catch of my life among the sea of people around me.

“Nice catch!” an adult said next to me, as everyone dispersed and returned to the area by the field exit.

“Thanks!” I told him, before looking back at Mr. Bonds. “And thank you!”

He waived and smiled back.

Seeing the ball in my glove, I rushed back over to my parents.

“I got the ball!” I shouted with excitement. “I got the ball!”

My Dad almost looked in disbelief.

“Are you serious?” he said, grabbing the ball out of the glove. “Check it out. Awesome job! Hang on to this!”

Decades later, that ball still sits in a case in my bedroom as a reminder of “The Great Catch of 1997.”

Now that baseball season is here, I’m hoping our local teams have tremendous success on the field this spring and summer. Let’s go!