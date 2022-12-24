Ornaments bring about memories of Christmases past

One of my favorite Christmas traditions dates back as far as I can remember, when my Dad would pull out the Christmas tree, we’d crank up the holiday music and decorate the tree together as a family.

Over the years, my family amassed all sorts of ornaments. We had our share of Santa Claus, candy canes, Disney, sports teams and snowmen. We were lucky enough that each year my parents allowed us kids to pick out a new ornament for the tree each December. My personal favorite was one I got when I was a 4-year-old boy: a bulb that shows the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” One of the Turtles is pulling a sleigh, while the other three are sitting and waving in it. I still have this ornament to this day, and each Christmas it finds its proper place near the top of the tree.

In contrast, there is an ornament my parents always put on the tree that they got before my birth. I call it “Pennywise” on account that it is an ugly, creepy looking clown. My parents have no recollection of buying it; however, my Mom found a spot for it and each year I reminded her how ugly it was. I often suggested she throw it out.

My Mom and I had a great relationship. She was one of my greatest supporters, she was the one who recognized I had a knack for writing. We also were able to razz each other knowing it was all in good fun.

After she passed away in June 2013, I got a small box of items that belonged to her and that she left for me. There were all sorts of family pictures and other knick-knacks. At the bottom? That ugly clown ornament I call “Pennywise.”

To this day I’m convinced it was her way of razzing me with love one last time. She knew I despised that ornament for 25 years, and here it was one of a few ornaments left for me. Of course I didn’t throw it out. I pull “Pennywise” out of the ornament boxes each year and bury him in the middle of the three so nobody is subjected to the creepiness. My Mom knew I wouldn’t throw him away and probably had a good laugh knowing I’d find him in the box. She was the greatest.

These days, that tradition of playing Christmas music, baking cookies and decorating the tree remains a staple of the Lindberg household. Only now I’m fortunate to be doing it with my wife and two young kids.

Our tree has so many special ornaments: There are the ones my kids made at school or the ones reflecting their interests. There are ballerinas and unicorns for my daughter; “Star Wars” and “Avengers” for my son (those might also be for me); and a Pink Power Ranger for my wife.

Then there are other ones my wife and I have collected together. There’s one for our wedding, two representing our first two dogs who have passed on; one of Sheldon from “The Big Bang Theory” to remember when we binge-watched the show in 2020 during pandemic lockdown and more.

There are some other special ones. Despite leaving me that creepy clown, my Mom also gave me a “Baby’s First Christmas” ornament with my baby photo in it. She also left me with a candy cane ornament she made herself and one that features a photo of her and my uncles when they were little kids.

I always tell people that as I’ve gotten older I’ve come to appreciate the buildup to Christmas (all of December) more so than the holiday itself. Of course, Dec. 25 is a special day because it’s Jesus’ birthday. I also absolutely love watching my kids’ light up as they’re opening presents that morning.

But as I often look at my Christmas tree, the ornaments remind me of so many special holiday memories and people. These are blessings I will always cherish, even that creepy clown buried in the middle of the tree.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!